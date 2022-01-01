Handover of storm- and flood- resilient houses for 39 poor households in Le Thuy district

Quang Binh province, 17 December 2021 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Department of Planning and Investment (DPI) of Quang Binh province, and World Share handed over 39 newly built storm- and flood-resilient houses to poor households severely affected by the typhoons and floods in Central Viet Nam in 2020. With online and offline participation, the handover ceremony was held at Mrs. Pham Thi Hanh's house in Hoang Dam village, Son Thuy commune, Le Thuy district.

The historic typhoons and floods in 2020 caused thousands of families to lose their homes. Thousands of others had to live in damaged, unsafe houses. To help people during this difficult time, UNDP and the Provincial Red Cross repaired 700 homes and provided 700 gender-sensitive households kits in Quang Binh province. Additionally, UNDP, the Quang Binh Provincial DPI, and World Share have built 39 new storm- and flood-resilient houses for poor families whose houses were severely damaged.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Hoang Duc Thien, deputy director of the Quang Binh DPI, said, "Local authorities and beneficiaries are pleased. We highly appreciate the effectiveness of these flood-proof houses, especially for those who frequently suffer floods and live in areas with high disaster risk. This support helps people to have stable and resilient homes and raise their living standards. It also contributes to eradicating hunger, reducing poverty, and especially proactively preventing disasters."

Resilient housing is one of the ways to minimize damage to people, especially the coastal communities. "We are delighted that World Share has joined hands with UNDP in this emergency assistance. Ms. Pham's new home and 38 other resilient houses are a tangible result of our commitment to leave no one behind. UNDP commits to continue our resilient housing support for the vulnerable people in Quang Binh province," Mr. Patrick Haverman, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Viet Nam said.

On behalf of the beneficiary households, Son Thuy commune resident Ms. Le Thi Hoc expressed, "We are very grateful for this support that helps the poor and the people with disabilities like us to have safe houses. From now on, we won't be afraid anymore when the storm comes."

"I am sure that 39 families have faced many difficulties for one year. From today, I hope that you will live with a more blessed hope. There will be more good things for you in the future. World Share and UNDP are planning to support 73 additional beneficiaries who are living in poor housing conditions as their houses were affected by storms and floods in 2020," said Mr. Dae Hoon, Country Director of World Share.

In addition to this project, with the support of the Green Climate Fund, UNDP and the Government of Viet Nam have built more than 800 storm- and- flood resilient houses since 2018 in the districts of Ba Don, Bo Trach, Le Thuy, Quang Ninh, Quang Trach, and Tuyen Hoa in Quang Binh province, contributing to the disaster prevention capacity for poor and near-poor households in the area.

