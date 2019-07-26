Hà Nội health sector prepares to tackle dengue fever

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Health has sent a letter to medical stations and drugstores in the capital city to ensure they have enough medicine to prevent and treat dengue fever.

The moves came after seven fatalities from dengue fever were reported in the central and southern provinces and cities of Bình Phước, Bình Thuận, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Bình, Tiền Giang, Bình Dương and HCM City.

The department asked medical stations to connect with businesses that produce, trade and import medications to prepare enough medicine to treat the disease.

The stations must keep track of the situation as it progresses to help with diagnosis and treatment.

The department emphasised that the disease could occur after the flood season so medical providers must remain vigilant.

The department instructed drugstores to ensure the quality of their medicine and maintain prices at reasonable levels.

After the seven fatalities, the Drug Administration of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Health (MoH) asked departments of health, hospitals and medicine businesses to set up plans to supply enough medicine to deal with the disease.

Việt Nam has had more than 96,000 cases of dengue fever so far this year, according to the Preventive Medicines Department under the MoH.

Hà Nội has had more than 1,300 patients and no casualties. — VNS