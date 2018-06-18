Green Climate Fund sponsors Quang Ngai province to cope with climate change

The People's Committee of Quang Ngai province has just approved Decision No. 490/QD-UBND approving the project "Improving the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities to climate change related impacts in Quang Ngai province" funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Objectives of the project are to improve the resilience of the civil infrastructure to cope with change impacts, to support the living stabilization and the safety of households in coastal areas of the province where regularly suffer natural disasters, to increase coverage and improve the quality of mangrove forests serving as a wave-guard protection and coastal communities, contribute to carbon sequestration to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance biodiversity.

In addition, the project has established and enhanced the application of disaster and climate risk information systems to support decision-making and planning, taking into account the risks and resilience capabilities to climate change.

The project will be implemented in 4 districts of Binh Son, Mo Duc, Tu Nghia, Duc Pho and Quang Ngai city, the project implementation period is 5 years (2017-2021). In Quang Ngai, the project implemented 3 components including houses building to resist the flood, mangroves plantation and disaster risk data and information.

The total capital of the Quang Ngai component project is nearly 50 billion VND, of which non-refundable aid of GCF is 38.8 billion VND and counterpart fund of the province is 11.1 billion VND.

Bao Chau