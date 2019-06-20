Gov’t chief chairs national disaster prevention conference

VGP – PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc is presiding over a national conference on natural disaster prevention, search and rescue in 2018 and tasks in coming time.

The conference drew the attendance of Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung who is the Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, ministerial and local leaders.

The event was held on the threshold of the upcoming storm season which is projected at early July with about 10-12 storms, tropical depressions in the East Sea from July to December 2019.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong reported that natural disasters have occurred seriously with extreme and unexpected factors.

In spite of great endeavor, human and property damages were still extremely heavy with 224 deaths and injuries in 2018. The figures, however, dropped 30% in the number of death and 67% in economic loss (about VND 22 trillion) in comparison with 2017.

Since the beginning of 2019, Viet Nam has suffered 12 types of natural disasters which claimed 23 deaths and injuries and damaged over VND 337 billion in property.

Due to climate change impacts and sea level rises, natural disasters have occurred unexpectedly and extremely in intensity.

In early 2019, the first tropical storm landed the southern region of the East Sea from Ca Mau to Kien Giang provinces. It affected people in coastal areas in the Mekong Delta region. In addition, hailstorm and thunderstorm occurred nationwide; coupled with heavy rains, floods as well as landslides in the Mekong Delta Region and Central coastal region.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported that in 2019, the tropical storm season will take place later than previous years with less storms and tropical depressions.

Minister Cuong reported that the ministry would build a center on national disaster prevention at the year end; craft a master scheme on regional disaster prevention including the North (focusing on flash floods and landslides), the Central and Central Highlands Regions (on powerful cyclones) and implement Resolution 120/NQ-CP on the Mekong Delta Region./.

By KimAnh