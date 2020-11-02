Goni typhoon heads to storm-stricken central region

VGP – Powerful typhoon Goni has weakened after sweeping through the Philippines and entered the East Sea early Monday, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

As of 4:00 am on November 2, the eye of the storm was located based on all available data at 820km Southeast of Viet Nam’s Hoang Sa archipelago.

It is moving West-Northwestward at speed of 15-20 kph with maximum sustained winds of 75-90kph near the center.

In the next two days, the storm is expected to continue moving Westward at the speed of 15-20 kph.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting warned the central localities from Da Nang to Phu Yen against heavy to at times intense rains since Tuesday.

Goni is the 10th storm to hit Viet Nam so far this year and the 5th storm to sweep through the central region within a month where at least 159 people have died and 71 others are still missing due to historic flooding and deadly landslides last months./.

By Khanh Phuong