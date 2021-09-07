GIEWS Country Briefs Viet Nam 07-September-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Main 2021 “winter/spring” paddy crop estimated at above‑average level

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 forecast at near‑record levels

Domestic prices of rice in June well below year‑earlier levels

Harvesting of the 2021 main “winter/spring” paddy crop concluded in June under favourable weather conditions. The main crop, mostly irrigated, contributes on average to about 45 percent of the annual rice output. Official estimates indicate a production of 20.5 million tonnes, 3 percent above the five‑year average. The area planted was estimated below the previous five‑year average, but overall yields improved supported by favourable weather conditions and adequate water supplies.

Planting of the 2021 “summer/autumn” paddy crop, which accounts for about 35 percent of the annual production, progressed in July under favourable weather conditions. According to official estimates, about 1.95 million hectares were planted, as of mid‑July, close to the corresponding period in the previous year. Generally, near‑average amounts and well‑distributed rainfall throughout the country contributed to close‑to‑average vegetation conditions in July 2021 in most crop lands.

Planting of the 2021 winter “10th month” paddy crop, accounting for about 20 percent of the annual output, started in June and is expected to continue until September.

Harvesting of the 2021 main maize crop was completed in June and official estimates put this season’s output at a below‑average level. The decrease in production mostly reflects a reduction in the area planted as farmers preferred to grow vegetables instead of maize. Planting operations of the 2021 secondary maize crop are ongoing under generally favourable weather conditions.

Cereal import requirements, mostly maize and wheat, in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 17.4 million tonnes, close to previous year’s record level and 14 percent above the five‑year average. Import requirements of maize are forecast close to last year’s record level of 12.7 million tonnes, supported by the growing demand by the feed industry that accelerated since 2012. Import requirements of wheat, which is not domestically produced, are forecast at 3.5 million tonnes, 16 percent below the five‑year average, reflecting a decrease in the demand for use in feed.

Rice exports are forecast at 6.4 million tonnes in the 2021 calendar year, 4 percent below the 2020 level.

Domestic prices of rice in the country’s main markets have been decreasing since May 2021, reflecting improved supplies from the early 2021 “summer/autumn” harvest. Overall, prices in the selected markets in June 2021 were well below their year‑earlier levels.

African Swine Fever outbreaks severely affected pig industry in 2019, but situation improved since then

The country, the world’s fifth largest producer and consumer of pork meat, was severely affected by several outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in 2019 and early 2020. According to official estimates at least 6 million pigs, accounting for more than 20 percent of the national herd, died or were culled due to ASF in 2019. Animal losses caused a substantial reduction in farmers’ income, raising concerns over the livelihoods and the food security situation of about 2.5 million pig farming households. Since 2019, the death toll of pigs due to ASF decreased considerably, amounting to about 90 000 pigs in 2020 and 60 000 pigs in the first six months of 2021, less than 1 percent of the national herd.