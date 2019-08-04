04 Aug 2019

An Giang declares emergency state of erosion

AN GIANG — The An Giang People’s Committee has declared a state of emergency due to land erosion along the Ông Chưởng River in Chợ Mới District.

The information was revealed yesterday morning by Lương Huy Khanh, office manager of the provincial Steering Committee on Climate Change, Search and Rescue.

The An Giang People’s Committee instructed concerned organisations to conduct immediate measures to protect the affected area along the Ông Chưởng River.

Specifically, the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment was asked to round up high-risk areas, build a safety corridor and keep a close watch on it.

The Chợ Mới District People’s Committee must move residents and their property out of dangerous areas, assign workers to go on patrol and keep public order there.

The Department of Transport will erect more warning signs in the area along roads and waterways. It must have plans to minimise erosion.

At the beginning of this month, erosion occurred on the Ông Chưởng River in Long Hòa 1 Village, Long Kiến Commune. The eroded part was more than 150m in length and nearly 2m in width.

To ensure traffic safety on Road 946, the An Giang Department of Transport issued a warning to limit lorries over five tonnes. Waterway vehicles must reduce their speed while on the Ông Chưởng River to avoid worsening the erosion.

Erosion also occurred on Wednesday night on Highway 91 passing Bình Tân Village, Bình Mỹ Commune, Châu Phú District in An Giang Province.

From midnight on Wednesday to early morning on Thursday, a part of the highway, which is 85m in length, fell into the Hậu River, according to the An Giang Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

No casualties were reported.

A crack appeared along Highway 91 last Saturday. It was about 30m in length and about one third of the highway in width. Right after the incident, local authorities went to the scene to take proper measures. However, the crack was wider and part of the road fell into the river.

Two households were safely moved from the area. — VNS

