Gia Lai faces water shortage

GIA LAI — Drought in the Central Highlands region has seriously affected daily lives of residents in Gia Lai Province.

Local people have faced a shortage of water since the beginning of March.

Hundreds of wells have also dried up.

An Khê, Đăk Pơ, Kbang districts and Plei Ku City are the hardest-hit areas.

In Đăk Pơ District, nearly 800 wells have dried up, leaving about 1,000 households short of water.

In Kbang District, the area least affected, also witnessed 200 wells drying up.

Siu Thư, a resident from Chư Á Commune, Pleiku City, said her family’s well has been dry for a week.

She used a machine to extract water from the well every hour, but there was not enough water for her family to use, Thư said.

Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, Thư’s neighbour, said her family had to ask for help from other families for over two months because her family’s well was empty.

“My family wash their clothes once a week and use water after washing vegetables for other activities,” Nguyệt told the Voice of Việt Nam.

Head of the agriculture and rural development office in Kbang District, Mã Văn Tình, said local people should ration water and share with each other to overcome such difficulties.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the main reason behind the shortage of water is a lack of rainfall from December 2019 to mid-March 2020 and prolonged drought.

“The agriculture sector and local authorities are taking urgent measures to ensure water supply for people. Water supply works are being repaired quickly,” said Đoàn Ngọc Có, deputy director of the agriculture department. — VNS