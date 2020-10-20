Floods claim more than 100 lives in central region

VGP – As of 4:00 pm on Monday, floods caused by heavy rains claimed 102 lives and 26 others were missing in central localities, official data showed.

The death toll include 48 in Quang Tri, 27 in Thua Thien-Hue, 11 in Quang Nam, four in Quang Binh, and four in Da Nang, the Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported Monday. The missing comprise 15 in Thua Thien-Hue, eight in Quang Tri, one in Da Nang and one in Gia Lai, the Office said.

The central region has experienced a total rainfall of nearly 3,000 mm since early October, causing widespread flooding and affecting more than 135,000 in 200 communes and wards of Thua Thien Hue-Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Da Nang.

As many as 13 national highways and 30,050 m of local roads were damaged.

Local authorities in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue had to evacuate 28,938 out of 90,967 households to safer areas.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Deputy Prime Ministers and staff of the Government Office on Monday morning donated to support poor households and flood victims in the central provinces.

On October 17, a nationwide campaign was launched to raise funds for the poor and flood victims in the central region, live broadcast from Ha Noi with the attendance of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

The Government has also decided to allocate 4,000 tons of rice from the national reserve to support flood-hit residents in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam./.

By Quang Minh