Floods cause five deaths, eight missing in Central localities

VGP – Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and eight others missing as of late October 9, according to the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control.

The deaths include two in Quang Tri Province, one in Quang Ngai Province, one in Gia Lai Province and one in Dak Lak Province. The missing people comprise six in Quang Tri, one in Thua Thien-Hue, and one in Gia Lai.

Nearly 33,400 houses have been flooded in the central region, including 13,000 in Quang Binh, 17,800 in Quang Tri and 2,000 in Thua Thien-Hue. Of these, four were completely destroyed.

In terms of traffic, many national highways, inter-provincial, and inter-communal roads are unaccessible because of deep flooding and landslides.

In Quang Tri, two other vessels are still stranded at sea including Hoang Tuan 26 with 12 crewmen on board and Vietship 01 with ten crewmen on board.

In addition, floods have damaged more than 52 ha of rice and 161 communes in five localities of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Da Nang City have been submerged./.

By Thuy Dung