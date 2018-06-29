Flood victims to receive aid

Government agencies and donors have joined hands to provide urgent assistance to people who have been affected by floods in the past several days.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC) had an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss measures to help the flood-affected people.

At the meeting, VFFCC president Trần Thanh Mẫn assigned Hầu A. Lềnh, VFFCC vice president and head of the Centre Rescue Committee, to directly inspect the flood-relief work.

The VFFCC is leading the way to deliver aid worth VNĐ1 billion (US$43,000) to the two hard-hit provinces of Lai Châu and Hà Giang.

So far, the VFFCC has sent aid worth VNĐ5 million ($215) to each family whose member is either dead or missing in the floods and VNĐ3 million ($129) to each family with an injured member. It has also contributed VNĐ50 million ($2,150) to build new houses for those whose homes have been swept away in the floods.

With an aid movement underway across Việt Nam, Mẫn has asked the VFF in the northern mountainous provinces to provide frequent updates about the flood situation so that the Central Rescue Committee can offer proper and timely support to the needy.

He said flood-hit localities should report about donations and aids from organisations and individuals to the VFF as this would help minimise the overlapping of aid in the same area and prevent shortage of aid in other areas leading to insecurity and disunity in the community.

Mẫn also asked VFF in localities to re-examine the total aid under their management and report to VFFCC. Based on this, VFFCC will re-arrange and allocate aid to localities in need.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Thursday provided aid to flood-affected people in northern Lai Châu Province. Each family of a flood victim will receive VNĐ3-5 million ($129-215).

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường has called on cadres and staff to contribute at least one day’s salary to help flood victims. The aid will be immediately transferred to people in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Governor of State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV), Lê Minh Hưng, on Wednesday requested SBV branches in Hà Giang, Lai Châu, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Tuyên Quang, Lào Cai and Cao Bằng provinces to support the flood-affected people.

The SBV branches have also been asked to apply supportive measures, such as extending repayment deadlines and interest rate exemption and reduction for flood-affected customers.

The SBV has so far raised VNĐ2.3 billion ($98,900) for flood victims.

Nguyễn Khắc Chử, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee in Lai Châu, on Thursday, donated VNĐ30 million ($1,290) and daily necessities to 28 families whose houses and properties were buried due to erosion in Tả Ngảo commune on Wednesday. Traffic is still blocked in the commune.

In northern Điện Biên Province’s Mường Nhé District, rescue teams have managed to supply food, clothes and provide shelter to affected people.

According to the latest report of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, flash floods have killed 23 people and left 11 missing in northern mountainous provinces, mostly in Hà Giang, Lai Châu, Lào Cai and Điện Biên.

Torrential rains and floods have also swept away 161 houses, damaged 958 houses and submerged thousands of hectares of crops.

Roads and irrigation works too have been damaged, causing losses of VNĐ487 billion ($20.9 million). — VNS