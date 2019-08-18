18 Aug 2019

Flood strikes Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 17 Aug 2019 View Original

Non-stop heavy rains in the Central Highlands have resulted in rising water levels in the local Krông Ana River.

The region's key dyke of Quảng Điền has come under great threat. Local authorities and people have spared no efforts to strengthen the dyke.

Despite the efforts, on Tuesday, some 5m of the dyke was broken by water pressure.

As a consequence, floodwater flushed into a field of nearly 1,000ha of ripe rice.

Hundreds of local authorities, policemen, civil defence forces and citizens have helped fix the broken dyke.

The 70km long Quảng Điền Dyke construction was completed in 2014 at a cost of more than VNĐ300 billion (US$12.9 million). The dyke runs along Krông Ana River, passing Krông Ana and Lắk districts in Đắk Lắk Province.

Three days of nonstop rain between August 6 and 8 in the Central Highlands and southern region killed 11 people. More than 12,000 houses were flooded, nearly 20,000ha of vegetables and crops damaged, more than 120,000 cows and poultry washed away and 124ha of fish farm and 4,300cu.m of cages with aquaculture animals destroyed.

Various roads, irrigation canals and dykes have been damaged. Two hydropower plants of Đắk Kar and Đắk Sin 1 in Đắk R'lâp District of Đắk Nông Province, have suffered as well.

The property losses have exceeded VNĐ1 trillion ($43 million). — VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.