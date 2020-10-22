Flood death toll rises to 111 in central Viet Nam

VGP – Floods caused by heavy rains have claimed 111 lives in 12 localities of central and central highlands regions, according to the Central Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control.

The deaths include two in Nghe An, three in Ha Tinh, nine in Quang Binh, 49 in Quang Tri, 28 in Thua Thien-Hue, three in Da Nang, 11 in Quang Nam, one in Quang Ngai, two in Kon Tim, one in Gia Lai, one in Dak Lak, and one in Lam Dong.

The Committee also said 22 others are still missing (one in Ha Tinh, four in Quang Tri, 15 in Thua Thien-Hue, one in Da Nang, and one in Gia Lai).

Nearly 124,570 houses are still submerged in floodwaters in Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces.

The central region has experienced a total rainfall of nearly 3,000 mm since early October, causing widespread flooding in 200 communes and wards of Thua Thien Hue-Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Da Nang./.