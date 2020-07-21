Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces

HÀ NỘI — The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Early Monday morning, floodwater swept away thousands of cubic metres of soil and rocks, burying Thái An Hydropower Plant in Quản Bạ District, Hà Giang Province. Heavy rain through the night also caused landslides along roads from Vị Xuyên District’s Thuận Hòa Commune to the hydropower plant.

Damage caused by heavy rain to crops and construction works was reported in districts of Quản Bạ, Vị Xuyên, Mèo Vạc and Bắc Quang.

In the northern province of Lai Châu, it has rained for days, with especially heavy rain from Sunday night to Monday morning, posing a high risk of landslides and floods.

Floods reportedly swept away houses, crops and damaged construction works. Initial damages were estimated to exceed VNĐ6 billion (US$254,000).

Heavy rain is expected in the province's districts of Tân Uyên, Tam Đường, Phong Thổ, Sìn Hồ, Nậm Nhùn and Lai Châu City.

In the northern province of Lào Cai, mild rain was seen early on Monday morning with rainfall of 29.4mm in Văn Bàn District’s Nậm Xé Commune, 36.4mm in Bảo Yên Dsitrict’s Nghĩa Đô Commune, 47mm in Phố Ràng Town, 48.4mm in Mường Khương District’s Cao Sơn Commun and 49mm in Mường Khương Town.

Mountainous northern provinces including Sơn La, Hòa Bình, Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên were also in high alert for flood and landslides, according to the weather centre.

Heavy rains are expected in the provinces with an average rainfall of 50-100mm within 24 hours, while some areas will have rainfall up to 150mm within 24 hours. Rain will come mostly during the night and in the morning.

Responding to warnings from the weather centre, the National Steering Committee on Natural Disasters Prevention and Control on Sunday asked its branches in localities to stay alert and prepare for floods and landslides.

Local steering committees on natural disaster prevention and control were asked to prepare staff and equipment as well as evacuation plans in high-risk areas.

They were also asked to ensure safe and smooth traffic if floods and landslides occurred.

The committees were told to assign staff to instruct traffic in affected areas, particularly areas with high floodwater levels. Localities and relevant agencies were asked to ensure the safety of dams and reservoirs. — VNS