Flash updates by Vietnam Red Cross Society on floods and landslides in central provinces of Vietnam - No. 5 (28/10/2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Central provinces of Vietnam have been seriously damaged by devastating typhoons, floods and landslides during these weeks of October and today Typhoon Molave marked the 4th major storm hitting the country within a month. Typhoon Molave made a deadly landfall with winds force of 165 kilometers per hour (103 miles per hour) and considered as one of the most destructive storms in many decades. By 04:00 pm (UTC+7) on 28th October, Typhoon Molave has caused heavy damages with at least 03 people dead, 26 people missing, 56,163 houses unroofed and high risk of widespread flooding in many localities.