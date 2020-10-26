Flash updates by Vietnam Red Cross Society on floods and landslides in central provinces of Vietnam - No. 4 (26/10/2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Central Vietnam has been battered by 03 subsequent storms and 01 tropical depression over the past four weeks. Heavy downpours triggered flash floods and landslides, affecting the lives of thousands of people. The country is now preparing for another onslaught from tropical storm Molave which is heading toward Central Vietnam coastline from Da Nang to Phu Yen with maximum sustained winds of level 12, and a gale of level 14. Molave will be the ninth storm landfall over Vietnam this year and the fourth hitting the country in October after Linfa, Nangka, Saudel.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged to take all emergency measures to safeguard the lives of local residents and set people’s safety as the top priority.