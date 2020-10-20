Flash updates by Vietnam Red Cross Society on floods and landslides in central provinces of Vietnam - No. 1 (20/10/2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 6 October 2020, the Central region of Viet Nam has been experiencing prolonged heavy rainfall as a result of a combination of numerous weather systems; Tropical Storm LINFA, Tropical Storm NANGKA, and the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combined with cold air. Constant heavy rain has caused water levels in rivers to rise rapidly.

Consequently, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai Provinces have been impacted by severe flooding. The Hieu river (Quang Tri) and Bo river (Hue) have reached historically high levels; and in some locations flood waters exceeded the previous historical high recorded in 1999.