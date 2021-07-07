Flash Update No. 1: Tropical Depression INVEST 97W - Viet Nam - 07 July 2021, 1615 HRS (UTC +7)

Viet Nam

OVERVIEW: At 1300 HRS UTC+7, the centre of the tropical depression was at about 18.6 degrees North latitude; 109.4 degrees East longitude. Winds near the centre of the depression were measured at 39-49 km/h and reaches about 70 km from the centre (NCHMF).

FORECAST: The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Viet Nam forecasts that in the next 12 hours, the tropical depression will move northwest at 25 km/h and is likely to get stronger as it enters the Gulf of Tonkin. By 0100 HRS UTC+7 of 8 July, the tropical depression is seen to be right on the see of the coast of Thai Binh and Nghe An provinces with the winds near the centre of the depression measuring at 39-61 km/h. By 1300 HRS UTC+7 of 8 July, the centre of the tropical depression is seen to be right at the Viet Nam-Lao PDR border with winds near the centre dropping to 39 – 61 km/h (NCHMF).

HAZARDS: strong wind warning at sea in the East Sea (including the waters of Hoang Sa, and Truong Sa archipelagoes), Gulf of Tonkin, waters from Quang Tri - Ca Mau - Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand; strong winds on land at the provinces of Quang Ninh and Nghe An since the night of 7 July; heavy rain and thunderstorms in the North and Northern Central Provinces with 100-300 mm of rainfall (NCHMF).

EFFORT: The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) held coordination meeting to closely monitor the situations and plan the effective response scenarios for the impacts that may cause by INVEST 97W.