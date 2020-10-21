Flash Update: No. 04 – Tropical Storm LINFA, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Viet Nam – 21 Oct 2020

Situation Overview

The combination of weather systems (Tropical Depression, Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combined with cold air) have affected the Lower Mekong Region. This has resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in multiple provinces of Cambodia, Lao PDR, and Viet Nam according to the National Committee on Disaster Management (Cambodia), Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (Lao PDR), and, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) and National Centre for HydroMeteorological Forecasting (Viet Nam).