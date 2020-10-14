Flash Update: No. 03 – Tropical Storm LINFA, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Viet Nam – 15 Oct 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The combination of weather systems (Tropical Storms, Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combined with cold air) affected the Lower Mekong Region. This resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in multiple provinces of Cambodia, Lao PDR, and Viet Nam according to the National Committee on Disaster Management (Cambodia), National Disaster Management Office and Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (Lao PDR), and the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority and National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (Viet Nam).