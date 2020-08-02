Flash Update: No. 02 – Tropical Storm Sinlaku, Viet Nam - 02 Aug 2020

Viet Nam

• Current update on Tropical Storm (TS) SINLAKU formerly INVEST 91W (as of 02 August):

LOCATION: According to the Pacific Disaster Center's (PDC Global) Hazard Brief issued at 1000 hrs UTC+7, TS SINLAKU is currently located in the Gulf of Tonkin, 50 km from Viet Nam.

STRENGTH: Maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h, and gustiness of up to 83 km/h.

MOVEMENT: TS SINLAKU is moving at a West-Northwestward direction at about 13 km/h according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) and PDC Global. The centre of TS SINLAKU is expected to make landfall at approximately 1400 hrs UTC+7 today 02 August, but the storm's actual position may shift significantly over the next few days.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: It is forecast that an estimated 4.42M persons or 1.14M households, and $27.7B* of capital is exposed to LOW severity level of damaging winds (PDC Global). *total replacement cost of buildings and infrastructure

FORECAST: In the next 12-24 hours, as TS SINLAKU moves inland, it is expected to weaken intro a tropical depression and eventually dissolve according to Viet Nam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF). Heavy rainfall warnings are issued over the Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces (50 to over 150 mm of rain within 24 hours). The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Viet Nam advises to monitor the situation for flash floods and landslides in the mountainous areas of the North and North Central regions and the situation of the river basins of Gianh River in Quang Binh.

The AHA Centre will continue to monitor the situation for potential developments and issue necessary updates.