Flash Update: No. 02 – Tropical Storm LINFA, Viet Nam – 12 Oct 2020

Viet Nam

● According to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), as consequences of tropical cyclones on the East Sea, the intertropical convergence zone passing through Central Viet Nam combined with cold air since 06 October 2020, torrential rains happened in the central region of Viet Nam with total rainfall reaching over 1200 mm (Bach Ma - 1697 mm, A Luoi - 1566 mm, and Huong Linh - 1445 mm).

● Constant heavy rain has caused water levels of rivers to rise rapidly resulting in widespread flooding from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province with major floods occurring in Quang Binh to Quang Nam province.

● Torrential rain has also resulted in landslides in mountainous areas of Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam provinces with floods reaching at most 2.0 m particularly in Thua Thien Hue and Quang Tri.

● As of 10 October, the flood has claimed 9 lives, injured 11 people, and damaged 33,387 houses.

● The impacts of TS LINFA were felt starting on 11 October 10:00 WIB. It brought 150 to 350 mm of rain and at most level 8 sustained wind and level 9 of gusts (VNDMA).

● The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has proactively responded, sending several missions to the central provinces to respond to floods and storms. The VNDMA has called for disaster awareness, in-country assistance, as well as for ministries, organisations, and donors to join hands to support the disaster-ridden people.