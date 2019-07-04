Flash Update: No. 01 – Typhoon Mun, Viet Nam – 04 Jul 2019

Viet Nam

• Viet Nam’s National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) forecasts Typhoon Mun will hit the coastal localities of Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng on Thursday, 4 July 2019. The storm will bring rain to the Red River Delta (100-250 mm) and the northern mountainous area (100-150 mm), while heavy rain is expected to occur in Hanoi.

• The tropical depression center was located about 20.7°N; 106.0°E, right on the mainland of the Northern Delta provinces as of 07:00h today. Currently, the strongest wind near the center is at level 6 (40-50 km/h), and this storm is expected to strengthen when entering the Gulf of Tonkin. In 24 hours, NCHMF predicted that Mun will move northwest at the speed of 15 km/h, with a constant intensity, traversing Hainan Island this afternoon, entering the Beibu Gulf, and leaning towards northern Vietnam.

• According to the Quang Ninh inland water port authority, vessels were banned to travel to Co To island and the agency has requested vessels to move to safe shelters in Ha Long Bay, Cam Pha,

Dam Ha and Mong Cai areas.

• The AHA Centre’s Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) estimates as many as 24.8 million people exposed within 100-km radius of the tropical cyclone, with almost 380,000 people located within 10-km radius.

• AHA Centre will monitor continuously and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.