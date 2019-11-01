Flash Update: No. 01 – Tropical Storm MATMO, Viet Nam – 01 November 2019

Viet Nam

• The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecast of Viet Nam (NCHMF) reported that Tropical Storm MATMO formed and moved over the open waters of the South China Sea on Tuesday (29 October 2019) and moved west-northwest towards Viet Nam. Warm ocean water, weak wind shear and little to no interaction with land helped the low pressure area (LPA) system to strengthen into a tropical storm. On 30 October 2019 at 07:00 (UTC+7), its centre was approximately 275 km east-southeast of Quy Nhon City (Binh Dinh Province, central Viet Nam) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm). Through Thursday (31 October 2019) afternoon, TS MATMO weakened and became a LPA again.

• According to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), on 31 October 2019 morning, the Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Steering Committee chaired a coordination meeting with agencies from provinces of Quang Ngai - Khanh Hoa to conduct planning on preparedness and response for risk of floods and landslides.

• The Government of Viet Nam is continuously supporting the coordination among sectoral bodies to overcome the impacts of storms and floods, including monitoring water level in rivers, assisting the displaced population, as well as maintaining the power supply and standby teams for search and rescue when required, in which currently 12 people were deployed in Ha Tinh Province.

• Currently, the water levels in the rivers from Quang Nam to Binh Duong have reached their peak and are decreasing, while the water levels in the rivers in Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces are still rising.

In addition, moderate to heavy rains (ranging from 100-300mm/24h) still occur today, particularly in Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces. The rainfall is expected to decrease by tomorrow, 2 November 2019.

• The AHA Centre is closely monitoring the situation and will issue an update should there be any significant development of the condition.