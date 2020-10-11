Flash Update: No. 01 – Tropical Storm LINFA, Viet Nam – 11 Oct 2020

Viet Nam

Location: As of October 11, 2020, 03:00:00 GMT, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) Tropical Storm - LINFA, is located in the East Sea

Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h and wind gusts up to 93 km/h.

Movement: West at about 15 km/h, and is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly in the coming days.

Outlook: Based on the current forecast (the storm's center and path), TS LINFA is within 57 km from Viet Nam, and the center is expected to make landfall within the next 3 hours, along the shores of/near or Quảng Trị, with sustained winds of about 93 km/h.

Estimated Impacts: As of reporting, winds strong enough to bring trees down and cause some power loss is expected as can be seen in the Estimate Wind Impacts map from the Pacific Disaster Center’s (PDC Global). Based on the Estimated Tropical Cyclone Rainfall map, at most 228.6 mm of 5-day cumulative rainfall is predicted in TS LINFA’s track. For the extended forecast, models do not show a concentrated population exposed to moderate or severe damaging winds (within the extended forecast area) at this time. All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge (0.3-0.9 m), and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding.