Viet Nam

LOCATION: According to Met Nanis National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMH at 0600 HRS UTC+7 today, the center of tropical depression INVEST 91W was estimated to be at 17.13. N, 110.7° E about 130 km southeast of Hainan Island (China).

STRENGTH: Maximum sustained winds near the centre is 50-60 kph.

MOVEMENT: According to NCHMF and the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre ( MC), INVEST 91W is moving at a West-Northwestward direction at 15-20 kph.

FORECAST: INVEST 91W is in a favourable environment for development and has a HIGH likelihood to become a typhoon over the next 24-48 hours according to JT/1Q/ and N The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the northern and North Central Coast regions and is then forecast to weaken back into a tropical depression.

RAINFALL: Due to the effect of the tropical convergence band combined with the tropical depression, it is likely to move towards the mainland (Northern Delta and North Central Coast), so from today to the night of 02 August, an estimated 80-500 mm of rain is expected in the Northern Delta and North Central Coast. During thunderstorms there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds. (source: NCHMFl