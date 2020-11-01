Flash Report on Natural Disaster Risk Management on October 29, 2020

I. DISASTER SITUATION

1. Rain situation:

Rainfall from 7PM on Oct, 29to 5PMon Oct, 30: the provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh have moderate to heavy rain, some places witnessed very heavy rain with common rainfall of 40-10mm, stations experienced more rainfall are: Thanh Thuy (Nghe An) 321mm, Yen Thuong (Nghe An) 305mm, Thanh Huong (Nghe An) 305mm, other areas with shower or cloudy.

Rainfall from 7PM on October 27 to 7PM on October 29:

Provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh with heavy to very heavy rain, commonrainfall from 150-200mm (focus on October 29), some stations experienced heavy rainfall: Thanh Huong (Nghe An): 385 mm, Hanh Lam (Nghe An): 360 mm; Do Luong (Nghe An): 301 mm; My Loc (Ha Tinh): 291 mm; Thach Xuan (Ha Tinh): 230 mm.

Provinces from Quang Tri to Binh Dinh and the Central Highlands region have very heavy rain with rainfall from 250-350mm (focus on October 28), some stations experienced heavy rainfall such as: A Bung (Quang Tri) : 345 mm; South East (Thua Thien Hue): 508 mm; Hong Van (Thua Thien Hue): 430 mm; Phuoc Cong (Quang Nam): 456 mm; Tra Giap (Quang Nam): 417 mm; Son Ky (Quang Ngai): 471 mm; Tra Hiep (Quang Ngai): 563 mm.

Forecast: From October 30-31, heavy to very heavy rain from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh provinces with a common rainfall of 100-200mm, only Nghe An and Ha Tinh are over 300mm; Quang Tri provinces to Quang Ngai have moderate rainfall, heavy rain, some places with very heavy rain with common rainfall 50-150mm, some places over 200mm.

Flood updates on rivers from Nghe An to Quang Nam

Flood on Ca river (Nghe An), Ngan Sau river, La river (Ha Tinh) is increasing, the water level at 1AM on Oct, 30 on the rivers as follows:

On Ca river in Nam Dan is 5.06m, 0.34m under the warning level 1;

On Ngan Sau river in Hoa Duyet it is 7.66m, 0.16m above the warning level 1;

On La River at Linh Cam is 3.86m, under thewarning level 1.

Floods on Ngan Pho river (Ha Tinh), rivers from Quang Binh to Quang Nam are reducing, the water level at 7PM on Oct, 29 on some rivers is as follows:

On Ngan Pho river in Son Diem: 12.28m, 0.72m under the warning level 3 (peak at 12.69m, 0.31m under the warning level 3, at 4PM on Oct, 29);

On the Vu Gia river at Ai Nghia, it is 8.75m, 0.25m under the warning level 3 (peak at 9.35m, 0.35m above the warning level 3, at 10PM on October 28);

On Thach Han River in Thach Han is 4.03m, 0.47m under the warning level 2 (peak at 5.96m, 0.04m under the warning level 3, at 10am on Oct, 29);

On Kien Giang River at Le Thuy is 2.10m, 0.1m under the warning level 2 (peak at 2.49, 0.21m under the warning level 3, at 4AM on October 29).

Forecast: water level on Ngan Sau river in Hoa Duyen peaks at 8.0m, 0.5m above the warning level 1, then slow reduce; flood on Ca and La rivers continued to rise, Ngan Pho river continued to descend.

II. RECOVERY SITUATION, NIGHT

1 . Reservoir situation:

a) Irrigation Reservoir

North Central region: There are 2,323 lakes (174 large lakes, 2,149 small and medium lakes), reservoirs in the region with an average capacity of 67-93% of the total area; 55 reservoirs were damaged; 41 reservoirs are under construction.

South Central region: There are 517 lakes (175 large lakes, 342 small and medium lakes), reservoirs in the region with an average capacity of 36% ÷ 86% of the total area; 26 reservoirs were damaged; 32 reservoirs are under construction.

The Central Highlands region: there are 1,246 lakes (178 large reservoirs, 1,068 small and medium reservoirs); reservoirs in the region with an average capacity of 82% ÷ 97% of the total geographic area; 41 reservoirs were damaged; 43 reservoirs are under construction.

b) Hydropower Reservoir

According to the report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as of 10PM on October 29, the flow of hydroelectric reservoirs in the regions: North, North Central, Central Highlands, Southeast, Central Coast increased, lakes normal operation, in particular:

North Central region: 16 reservoirs operating and regulating over spillage.

South Central Coast Region: 14 reservoirs operating and regulating over spillage.

The Central Highlands region: 39 reservoirs operating through over spillage.

Northern region: 10 reservoirs operating to regulating over spillage.

Southeast region: 01 reservoir operating and regulating over spillage.

2 . Dyke situation

Dyke system from Nghe An to Ha Tinh with a total length of dikes 772 km, including 524 km of river dykes and 248 km of sea dykes, estuarine dykes (of which 65.4 km of river dikes of grade III or higher: Nghe An 46.2km, Ha Tinh 19.2km), in which there are 07 key locations on the river dyke routes from grade III and higher (Nghe An: 03 locations, Ha Tinh: 04 locations); 11 dykes and embankments are in progress with a total length of 26.2 km (dyke from grade III and over Ha Tinh: 01 project is 0.87 km).

III. RESPONSE TO TYPHOON 9 AND THE AFTER-TYPHOON No.9

1 . At Centre

The Prime Minister has issued the telegram No. 1503 / CD-TTg dated October 29, on urgently rescuing and overcoming the consequences of landslides in Quang Nam province.

The Frontline Steering Committee sent 02 teams to inspect and direct the response and recovery of storm consequences No. 9: The mission was led by the Deputy Prime Minister - Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in investigation and direction in Quang Nam province; The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Developmen led the delegation in investigation and direction in Quang Ngai province.

Ministry of Public Security: Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Son held a meeting with a number of units under the Ministry of Public Security of Central provinces and issued telegraphs instructed police officers of units and localities to actively overcome the consequences of rain and flood after typhoon No.9.

The Ministry of Defense has mobilized 6,260 officers, soldiers and 20 means and equipment to participate in the search and rescue and support people overcome the consequences.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued telegram No. 8207 / CD-PCTT on October 29, directing the units to operate safely and efficiently hydropower reservoirs; supply essential goods for the people.

The Ministry of Information and Communications shall direct the network operators to send warning messages and preventive instructions to subscribers in the area affected by typhoon No. 9.

Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and central and local news agencies continuously update warnings, guide people to respond to storms and floods after typhoon No.9.

2 . At Local

The localities shall direct the forces to search and rescue, support local people repair their homes, restore traffic and power grids, inspect and operate reservoirs to ensure safety; check for critical areas in danger of flash floods, landslides; statistics and assessment of damage.

IV. IMPLEMENTATION SITUATION

1 . About Search and Rescue

At the sea: until 7.10 AM on Octber 29, the ship No.98658 TS /14 crew members was found and towed to Cam Ranh with 11 crew members by ship No. KN 467, the remaining 03 crew members on ship No. KN 473 continue to coordinate to search for missing victims on 02 ships No. 96388 TS / 12 crew members and No. 97469 TS / 14 crew members.

At the mainland, until 6PM on October 29:

Found 17 bodies in landslide area in Quang Nam province, including 8/8 in Tra Van (Nam Tra My, December 6 in Tra Leng (South Tra My), 3/11 in Phuoc Loc (Phuoc Son).

Rescued 38 workers trapped at the dam site downstream of Tra Khuc river, Quang Ngai province and safely brought them ashore.

2. About traffic

Temporarily suspending the collection of road service charges from 20:00 on October 28, 2020 to 06:00 on October 29, 2020 to clear vehicles, combat traffic congestion from Bac Hai Van, Thua Thien - Hue province to the end of the locality. Binh Dinh province table.

The first landslide point at Km 68 on NH40B has been overcome through Quang Nam province, leading to the scene of Tra Leng commune, Nam Tra My district, and about 15km away from the site, continuing to be congested (expected to 10am / October 30 will open to traffic);

Restored and opened to traffic on the morning of October 29 for QL1A, Truong Son Dong and QL14E.

3 . About Grid restoration:

Troubleshooting 5 lines of 500kV transmission grid, 8 sections of transmission grid at 220kV and supplying electricity back to 319 communes (Ha Tinh 90 communes, Quang Binh 114 communes, Quang Tri 77 communes, Thua Thien Hue 27 communes / wards, Quang Nam 11 communes).

Currently, EVN is continuing to mobilize resources to inspect and overcome to re-supply electricity to serve people's daily life.

4 . Texting of warning and prevention instructions to subscribers in the area affected by typhoon No. 9 and floods: 61,890,966 messages; on social networks and the Weather plus system: nearly 4 million news.

5 . Provide essential goods.

In Da Nang City and provinces: Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh; Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa and 5 provinces in the Central Highlands have sufficiently stockpiled food, food and other basic necessities goods, meeting the planned requirements.

In the provinces heavily flooded before typhoon No. 9 including Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, until now, they have continued to reserve the second phase for food, food and other commodities other necessities to get ready for the next flood.

V. DAMAGE

According to local reports, the initial damage caused by typhoon No. 9 and flood rain as of 22:00 on October 29, 2020 was as follows:

1 . About people:

The dead: 23 people (an increase of 22 people compared with the report dated October 28), specifically:

Quang Nam: 21 people (an increase of 20 people), including: Tra Van 8 people (an increase of 8); Tea Leng 7 people (an increase of 6); Bac Tra My 01 (an increase of 01); Phuoc Son 05 people (an increase of 05).

Gia Lai: 01 person, Dak Lak: 01 person (increase 01 person).

Missing people: 47 people, including: Quang Nam 24 people (Tra Leng, Nam Tra My: 14, Tra Mai 01; Phuoc Loc, Phuoc Son: 08, Hiep Duc 01); Binh Dinh 23 people (has saved 03 people of the ship 97469 TS / 14 liters).

Injured: 45 people in Quang Nam (Tra Van 12, Tra Leng 33).

2 . Return home:

House collapsed: 2,642 houses, including: Ha Tinh 01; Quang Tri: 09; TT. Hue: 06; Da Nang: 02; Quang Nam: 2,372; Quang Ngai: 165, Binh Dinh: 40; Phu Yen: 06; Kon Tum: 22; Gia Lai: 13; Dak Lak: 06.

House roofed, damaged: 92,356 houses, including: Ha Tinh 42; Quang Tri 262; T.T.Hue 1,269, Da Nang 561; Quang Nam 1,893; District 84,499 (Provincial People's Committee is specifically classifying the extent of the damage); Binh Dinh 3,090; Phu Yen 250; Gia Lai 181; Kon Tum 572, Lam Dong 2; Gia Lai 480; Dak Lak 6.

Houses flooded: 2,415 houses, of which: Quang Binh 15 houses, Quang Tri 843 houses, Da Nang houses 281 houses, Binh Dinh 1,092 houses, Kon Tum 124 houses, Gia Lai 60 houses.

3 . Offices and educational institutions

Office of the office was blown up and damaged: 32 establishments, including: Quang Ngai: 31; Kon Tum: 01.

Education: 157 schools were blown up and damaged, including: Ha Tinh: 02; Quang Binh: 02; Quang Tri: 05; TT.Hue: 37; Da Nang: 15; Quang Nam: 55; Quang Ngai: 29; Gia Lai: 08, Kon Tum: 04; Dak Lak: 04.

4 . Traffic

20 bridges and culverts were eroded and damaged (Quang Tri 01, TT. Hue 16, Quang Nam 01, Binh Dinh 02).

The Ho Chi Minh road (Quang Nam) has a road break from Km1353 + 800 - Km1354, and has organized the diversion to NH14E to reach NH1.

NH40 has many landslides: at the landslide point at Km 68 (North Tra My), the functional forces blasted to open the way; The section from North Tra My to South Tra My is about 20km long, with 4 landslides at Km 68, K 93 + 800, Km 95 + 130, Km 96 + 140, which are currently being processed.

Many provincial and district roads were eroded, localities are making statistics and assessing the damage.

5 . Electricity:

106 electric poles were broken (Da Nang: 03; Quang Nam: 88; Phu Yen: 12; Gia Lai: 03);

There are 576 communes without electricity, including: Quang Binh 2 communes; Quang Tri 36 communes; Thua Thien Hue: 30 communes; Da Nang: 17 wards / communes; Quang Nam has 222 communes; Quang Ngai 166 communes; Binh Dinh 45 communes; Phu Yen 9 communes; Gia Lai 24 communes; Dak Lak 4 communes; Kon Tum 21 communes.

6 . Broken trees: 8,773 trees (Da Nang 2,923; Quang Nam 5,000; Binh Dinh 350; Gia Lai 500).

7. Damaged rice and crops: 5,467 ha (Quang Nam 465, Kon Tum 1,274, Gia Lai 827, Phu Yen 200, Binh Dinh 2,687, Da Nang 13).

8. Sea embankment landslide: The sea embankment was eroded with a total length of 2,100m, including: 500m Ly Hoa embankment (Quang Binh); Tam Quan embankment (Binh Dinh) 600m.

9 . Boats: 62 fishing boats sunk (an increase of 8 ships), including Quang Nam: 06; Phu Yen: 8 (an increase of 6); Binh Thuan: 01; Binh Dinh: 20 (of which 02 ships sank offshore on October 27). Quang Ngai 27 (an increase of 27).

VI. NEXT STEPS

Continue to strictly implement the instructions of the Prime Minister at the telegram No. 1503 / CD-TTg dated October 29, 2020 and the Central Steering Committee and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control No. 32 / CD-TW dated 28/ 10/2020 in which focus on implementing the following contents:

Urgently search for people who are still missing due to landslides in Quang Nam province and on 2 fishing boats in Binh Dinh province that sank on October 27, 2020; organizing the rescue of the injured and visiting, supporting and encouraging families with the dead. Reviewing damaged households, especially those whose houses collapsed, deeply flooded, timely provided food and food support, determined not to let people suffer from hunger, cold, or injury. treatment. Mobilize forces to help people repair, rebuild houses, restore production, restore damaged electrical systems, and landslides, especially on national highways, provincial roads and infrastructure. other damaged. Arranging forces to guide traffic, especially in landslides, through underground spills, flooded areas, fast flowing water. To inspect and operate to ensure safety of reservoirs, especially critical ones, and filled with water. Examining, reviewing and proactively relocating people living in areas with high risk of flash floods, landslides, riverside low-lying areas, and downstream of reservoirs to safe places./.

Standing Office of The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control