Flash Report on Natural Disaster Risk Management on November 5, 2020

I. DISASTER SITUATION

1. Emergency Tropical Depression (weakened from the storm No. 10)

In the afternoon of November 5, storm No. 10 weakened to a tropical depression. At 4AM on Nov, 05, centre location of the tropical depression was about latitude 13.8 North; longitude 110.1 East, on the waters of Quang Ngai provinces to Phu Yen, the maximum wind speed in the area near the center of the tropical depression was category 6, gust of category 8. Forecast in the next 24 hours, tropical depression will head southwest, with speed of 10 - 15km per hour, and weakened into a low pressure area and enter mainland from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen.

Danger zone in the South China Sea (which Viet Nam calls Bien Dong Sea) in the next 24 hours: from latitude 12.0 to 16.0 North; west meridian of longitude 112.5 Easst.

On November 6, on the southern coastal land of Quang Nam to the northern Phu Yen witnessed gust wind of category 6.

Level of natural disaster risk caused by storm: level 3.

2. Storm near the South China (Typhoon Atsani)

Currently, in the northeastern waters of the Philippines, there is an active storm (original name Atsani), at 1AM on Nov, 06, the storm's eye was about latitude 20.6 North; longitude 123.0 East, about 290km northeast of Ludong Island, the maximum wind speed near centre of the storm is category from 9 to 10 (wind speed of 75-100km per hour), gust of category 12.

Forecast: In the next 24 hours, the storm will head Northwest with speed of 15km per hour. At 1AM on November 07, the location of the storm's center is about latitude 22.1 North; longitude 119.70 East, the maximum wind speed near storm’s eye at category 8-9, gust of category 12. In the next 24 to 48 hours, the storm will head West, then has the ability to change to the southwest with speed of 15-20km per hour and weaken into a tropical depression.

3. Rain situation

Rainy day (7PM on Nov, 04 to 7PM on Nov, 05): the central region experienced moderate to heavy rain, common rainfall is 30-60mm, some stations have higher rainfall such as: Phu Loc (Thua Thien Hue) 92mm, Tam Tra (Quang Nam) 114mm, Tra Hiep (Quang Ngai) 103mm, Ly Son (Quang Ngai) 117mm.

Night rain (7PM on Nov, 05 to 5AM on Nov, 06): Central and South Central have heavy rain to torrential with a total common rainfall of 70-150mm, especially in Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh area witnessed common rainfall from 100 - 200mm, some stations have higher rainfall such as: Duc Phu (Quang Ngai) 265mm, Pho Phong (Quang Ngai) 305mm, Duc Phong (Quang Ngai) 315mm, Hoai Son (Binh Dinh) 165mm, An Tin (Binh Dinh) 212mm.

Forecast: In the daytime and night time on November 6, in the provinces of Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh, it predicted with torrential with a total rainfall of 150-250mm, some places over 250mm; Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, North Dak Lak and Phu Yen have moderate, heavy rain, some places with torrential with a total rainfall of 50-100mm.

4. Flood, flash flood, landslide warnings

From November 6 to 7, on rivers from Thua Thien Hue to Phu Yen and in the Central Highlands region, a flood would occur with the flood peak of rivers from Thua Thien Hue to Phu Yen, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lakis possible to increase the level warning level 1-2, there is a river above the warning level 2; only small rivers in Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh are likely to reach the warning level 3.

High risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, flooding in low-lying areas, riverside and urban areas in the provinces from Thua Thien Hue to Phu Yen and the Central Highlands.

Warning on the level of natural disaster risk caused by flood, flash flood, landslide, inundation: Class 1.

II. SHIPS, AQUACULTURE AND CULTIVATION

1. About Ships

According to the Report No. 707/BC-CQTT of the standing agency of the Viet Nam Border Defence Force: Announced, counted, and instructed 49,884vehicles / 232,118 people, about the progress and direction of the storm No. 10 and tropica depression to actively move around or move out of dangerous areas, there are no ships operating in dangerous areas.

2. About aquaculture

The localities from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa organized the reinforcement and relocation of cages and measures to response to storm and tropical depression, with 175,253 cages and rafts / 11,967 ha (especially in Phu Yen: 81,177 / 2,628 ha, Khanh Hoa: 91,225 / 3,779 ha). Phu Yen province has brought all 4,050 crew members of cages to the safety off-shore.

3. About cultivation

According to the report of the Department of Crop Production, the production situation in the South Central Coast (From Da Nang to Binh Thuan) and the Central Highlands:

Summer-autumn rice: harvested basically.

Seasonal rice: 168,507 ha have been harvested (an increase of 20,097ha, compared with the flash report on November 4th), the remaining 92,055 ha has not been harvested (51,067 ha in the South Central Coast, 39,988 ha in the Central Highlands), the localities are continue to accelerate the harvest of full-ripe rice.

III. RESERVOIRS, DAMS SITUATION

1. Reservoir situation

a) Irrigation reservoirs

According to the Directorate of Water Resources, by 5PM on November 5, 2020, the reservoir situation in the provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa was as follows:

07 reservoirs are discharging: Ke Go 10m3 / s, Ngan Truoi 85m3 / s (Ha Tinh); Ta Trach 161m3 / s (Thua Thien Hue); Khe Tan 12m3 / s, Thach Ban 10m3 / s (Quang Nam); Water Trong 158m3 / s, Dinh Binh 117.5m3 / s (Binh Dinh).

North Central Region: 55 reservoirs damaged; 41 reservoirs are under construction.

South Central Region: 26 reservoirs damaged, 32 reservoirs are under construction.

The Central Highlands region: 41 reservoirs were damaged; 43 reservoirs are under construction.

b) Hydropower reservoirs

According to the report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade: there are 203 reservoirs had updated information, the flow of hydropower reservoirs in the regions: decreased in the North, South East; slightly fluctuated and operates normally in the North Central, Central Highlands, Central Coast, in which the operation of reservoirs in the area affected by storms and tropical depression is as follows:

The Central Highlands region: There are 17 reservoirs operating and regulating over the spillway, of which a number of reservoirs have large discharge / flow (m3/s) such as: DakSrong 3A: 165/275; DakSrong 3B: 147/295; Drrayal 1: 135/380.

South Central Coast Region: There are 11 reservoirs operating and regulating over the spillways, of which a number of reservoirs have large discharge / flow (m3/s) such as: Song Tranh 2: 71/438; Dakdrinh: 60/67; Ba Ha River: 200/605.

The dike situation: unchanged from the report dated November 04.

IV. EVACUATION

Provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa have reviewed and evacuated people before the storm and tropical depression hit. A total of 3,393 households / 13,167 people have been evacuated (the plan of 7,688 households / 28,285 people), of which: Quang Ngai: 2,381 households / 9,495 people (the plan is 1,019 households / 3,855 people); Phu Yen: 1,012 households / 2,989 people (planned 3,688 households / 12,226 people); Khanh Hoa: 683 people (planned 1,872 households / 7,916 people); Binh Dinh (the plan is 1,019 households / 4,288 people).

V. RESPONSE TO THE STORM No. 10

1. At Center

Ministries, branches, according to their functions and tasks, issued telegrams directing their affiliated agencies and units, and localities to proactively implement response measures in accordance with the development of storm No. 10 and tropical depression and continue to recovery after floods.

The Standing Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (CCNDPC) closely monitors the progress of storms and tropical depression, coordinates with relevant agencies and localities to exchange, share and provide information, to serve the direction and administration.

Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and news agencies regularly update, provide warning information, guide people to response to storms, tropical depression and floods.

2. At Local

The People's Committees of provinces/cities: Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa sent telegram to the departments and localities to deploy the response to storm No. 10 and the next flood and rain events (In which Binh Dinh province banned the sea from 5PM on November 03; Phu Yen province banned the sea from 9AM on November 04; Khanh Hoa province banned the sea from 11AM on November 04).

The localities shall direct the forces to continue overcoming the consequences of rain and storms, support people to repair their houses, restore traffic and power grids, check and ensure reservoir safety; check critical areas in danger of flash floods, landslides; statistics and assessment of damage; ready to response to storms and tropical depression.

Up to 5PM on November 05, electricity has been restored to all central coastal provinces from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and 5 provinces in the Central Highlands with a total of 1,044 communes. There are still local power outages in 7 communes of Phuoc Son and Nam Tra My districts, Quang Nam province; Traffic is still congested in 3 communes of Phuoc Son district; 36 schools / 4 pre-school districts have not attended school (Phuoc Son, Bac Tra My, Nam Tra My, Que Son, Quang Nam province).

VI. NEXT STEPS

Continue to strictly follow the directions of the Prime Minister and the Telegram No. 35 / CD-TW dated November 2, 2020 of the CCNDPC, and the National Committee for Incidents, Disaster Response and Search and Rescue (VINASARCOM) on proactive response to storm No. 10, weakening into tropical depression. Closely monitor changes of tropical low pressures and floods, promptly issue warning messages, forecasts close to the most realistic developments in places with high risk of flash floods, landslides, and so on. Examine, guide and implement measures to ensure safety for people and property, residential areas along rivers, streams, and downstream reservoirs, dams that are prone to flash floods, landslides; low-lying areas are in danger of deep flooding, separation and isolation. Operate and ensure safety of works and downstream of irrigation and hydropower dams, especially small dams and critical dams. Be ready for forces and means to promptly deploy the response and rescue when needed. Continue overcoming the consequences of storm No. 9 and flood after storm; support people repair their homes, clean the environment, prevent diseases, restore production and stabilize their lives. Closely monitor the developments of storm Atsani (near the South China ), notify vessels operating in potentially affected areas to proactively prevent, and be ready to respond when required. Organize to be on duty seriously, closely monitor the developments of storms and regularly report to the CCNDPC and VINASARCOM. The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee For Natural Disaster Prevention and Control