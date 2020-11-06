Flash Report on Natural Disaster Risk Management on November 4, 2020

I. DISASTER SITUATION

1.Emergency storm news in the South China Sea (which Viet Nam calls Bien Dong Sea)(storm No. 10)

At 4AM on November 11, the location of the storm's eye was about latitude 14.3 North; longitude 112.2 East, about 330km to the East from the coastal of Quang Ngai to Phu Yen. The maximum wind speed near the center of strong storm at category 8, gust at category 10.

It is forecasted that in the next 24 hours, the storm will head West-Southwest with speed of 10km per hour and continues to weaken to a tropical depression. By 4AM on November 6, centre of the tropical depression is at about latitude 13.9 North; longitude 109.5 Easton the waters of Quang Ngai to Phu Yen. The maximum wind speed in the area near the center of the tropical depression is category from 6 to 7, gust at category 9.

Danger zone in the South China Sea in the next 24 hours as: from latitude 12.0 to 16.5 North; meridian west of longitude 114.0 East.

Level of natural disaster risk caused by storm: level 3.

2. Rain situation

Rainy day (7PM on Nov, 03 to 7PM on Nov, 04): Southern experieced scattered, common rainfall of 20-30mm, some stations have higher rainfall such as: Dong Hai (Bac Lieu) 93mm; Phu Tan (Ca Mau) 68mm; Long Phu (Soc Trang) 56mm.

Night rain (7PM on Nov, 03 to 7AM on Nov, 04): South-Central Coast and Central Highlands region experienced rain, moderate rain, common rainfall less than 20mm, some some stations have higher rainfall such as:Gia An (Binh Thuan) 52mm ; Ma Da Gui (Lam Dong) 35mm; Dinh Quan (Dong Nai) 32mm; Tam Tra (Quang Nam) 30mm.

Forecast: From Nov, 05-06, in the provinces from Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinhwill experience torrential with a total rainfall of 250-350mm; In Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Phu Yen, common rainfall is 100-200mm/time. From November 05-07, inthe provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri, the common rainfall is 100-200mm / time.

3. Flood warning news

From November 05-07, flood will occur on rivers from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands region. Flood peaks at upstream of rivers in Ha Tinh, rivers from Quang Binh to Thua Thien Hue, Khanh Hoa, Kon Tum are at the warning level 1-2, with rivers above the warning level 2; the rivers from Quang Nam to Phu Yen, Gia Lai have the potential to reach the warninglevel 2-3, there are rivers have above the warning level 3.

II. SHIPS, AQUACULTURE AND CULTIVATION

1. AboutShips

According to report No. 706 / BC-CQTT of the standing agency of the VietNam Border Defence Force, as of 6PM on Nov, 05: announced, calculated, instructed 49,884 vehicles/232,118 people about the movement, the direction of storm No. 10 to actively move or avoid out of dangerous areas. Of which, there are 19 ships / 90 crewmembers (Da Nang: 02/21; Quang Ngai: 02/14; Khanh Hoa 15/55) located in the dangerous area, but these are ships operating off-shore, on-off during the day.

According to the report of the Ministry of Transport, the number of ships in the seaport waters from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan has 1,191 means of transport mooring and sheltering (331 ships; 860 inland waterway means). The Ministry of Transport has the telegramto direct the port to keep in touch and guide ships to avoid storms.

2. Aquaculture

The situation of aquaculture in provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa:

Number of cages: 175,253 cages and rafts (especially in Phu Yen: 81,177, Khanh Hoa: 91,225).

Total area: 11,967 ha (especially in Phu Yen: 2,628, Khanh Hoa: 3,779).

The localities have organized the reinforcement, relocation of cages and implementation of measures to responsetostorm. In which, Phu Yen province relocated all 4,050 laborers are working on cages; Khanh Hoa province prepared a plan to relocate 13,617 laborers on cages when ordered, in accordance with the development of storms.

3.Cultivation

According to the report of the Department of Crop Production, the production situation in the South - Central Coast (From Da Nang to Binh Thuan) and the Central Highlands.

Summer-autumn rice: harvested basically.

Seasonal rice: 148,410 ha have been harvested, 110,904 ha has not been harvested (51,523 ha South Central Coast, 59,381 ha Central Highlands), of which 45,949 hahas come harvest time (South Central Coast 10,504 ha, Central Highlands 35,445ha).

The localities are speeding up the harvesting of full-ripe stage.

III. EVACUATION

Provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa have reviewed and prepared the evacuation before the storm hits. Total population expected to evacuate is 7,688 households / 28,285 people, of which 2,178 households / 8,125 people have been evacuated, specifically:

Quang Ngai: Expected evacuation of 1,019 households/3,855 people; 1,166 households/4,543 people were evacuated (in areas at risk of landslide).

Binh Dinh: Expected evacuation of 1,019 households / 4,288 people.

Phu Yen: Expected evacuation of 3,688 households / 12,226 people; 1,012 households / 2,989 people have been evacuated (in dangerous coastal areas).

Khanh Hoa: Expected evacuation of 1,872 households / 7,916 people; 683 people have been evacuated (in landslide-prone areas in Van Ninh district).

IV. RESERVOIRS, DAMS SITUATION

1. Reservoir situation

a) Irrigation reservoirs

According to the Directorate of Water Resources, by 5PM on November 4, 2020, the reservoir situation in the provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa as follows:

Reservoirs with full water valves: 17 reservoirs with full water valves (Nghe An: 02, Ha Tinh: 02, Thua Thien Hue: 11, Quang Nam: 02).

The reservoirs are discharging: 06 reservoirs: Ke Go 10m3/s, Ngan Truoi 115m3/s (Ha Tinh); Ta Trach 162m3/s (Thua Thien Hue); Khe Tan 12m3/s, Thach Ban 9m3/s (Quang Nam); Dinh Binh 170m3/s (Binh Dinh).

North Central Region: 55 reservoirs damaged; 41 reservoirs are under construction.

South Central Region: 26 reservoirs damaged, 32 reservoirs are under construction.

The Central Highlands region: 41 reservoirs were damaged; 43 reservoirs are under construction.

b) Hydropower reservoirs

According to the report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade: There are 203 reservoirs had updated information, the flow of hydropower reservoirs in the regions of: decreased in the North and South East, slightly fluctuated int he North Central, Central Highlands and Central Coast,the tank is operating normally. In which, the operation of reservoirs in the area affected by storm is as follows:

The Central Highlands region: There are 20 reservoirs that operate over the spillway, of which a number of reservoirs have a large discharge/flow to the reservoirs (m3/s) such as: Se San 4a: 180/660; DakSrong 3A: 195/305; DakSrong 3B: 139/286.

South Central Coast area: 11 reservoirs overflow, discharge / flow to the reservoirs (m3/s) as: Song Bung 6: 294/563; Ba Ha River: 400/700.

2. The dike situation

Total incidents of dykes, embankments due to the effects of typhoon No. 9 and floods were 11 incidents (unchanged with the flash report dated November 4).

V. DAMAGE AND RECOVERY OF TYPHOON NO.9

1. Damage caused by typhoon No. 9 (as of 7am on November 5, 2020)

a) About people

83 dead and missing people, of which:

Thedead: 40 people (an increase of 01 person with the report dated November 3 due to the body found in Tra Leng, Nam Tra My, Quang Nam), of which: Nghe An 10; Quang Nam 28 (South Tra My 18, North Tra My 01, Phuoc Son 09); Gia Lai 01; Dak Lak 01.

Missing: 43 people (a decrease of01 person in Quang Nam with the report dated November 3 due to the body found), of which: Quang Nam 19 (Nam Tra My 14, Phuoc Son 04, Hiep Duc 01); Binh Dinh 23, Kon Tum 01.

(To proactively prevent storms and floods, from October 5, the forces will suspend the search and rescue work and will continue after the storm dissipates, with favorable weather).*

b) Traffic

According to the Rapid Report dated November 5 of the Ministry of Transport, National Highway 49 (Thua Thien Hue) has 04 blocked points, West branch ofthe Ho Chi Minh Highway has 03 blocked locations (Quang Binh: 01; Quang Tri: 02).

c) Inundation

According to the report of the Standing Office of the Command for Fire Prevention and Rescue in Nghe An province, as of 17h / 04/11, 310 households were still flooded (Vinh 10 city, riverside, Hung Loi commune, Hung Thinh district Hung Nguyen 300 households).

d) Restoring electricity to the grid

According to the Vietnam Electricity's report, as of 7pm on Nov, 05, it has basically restored power to all communes; only local power outage remained in some areas still flooded and divided.

e) Number ofdamaged houses thatnot yet recoverd

252 houses (Quang Binh 200, Da Nang 07, Binh Dinh 40, Kon Tum 05). Currently,people are staying at relatives' homes; Only 18 households in Ban Sat, Truong Son commune, Quang Ninh district, Quang Binh province are living in temporary houses built by the army.

g) Schools

Currently, the provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa have overcome the damaged schools and let students returntoschool normally.

h) Market

According to the current report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the supply and production of goods, basic necessities and construction materials in the affected areas have been basically restored to back to normal.

VI. RESPONSE DIRECTIONTO THE STORM 10

1. At Central

Ministries and branches, according to their functions and tasks, have received telegrams on directing their affiliated agencies and units, and localities to proactively implement response measures in accordance with the development of typhoon No. 10 and continue overcoming the consequences of floods. The Standing Office of the Steering Committeefor Natural Disaster Prevention and Control closely monitors the progress of the storm, coordinates with relevant agencies and localities to exchange, share, provide information, to serve the direction and administration. Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and news agencies regularly update and provide warning and guide people to response with storms and floods.



2. At Local

The People's Committees of provinces /citiesof: Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa sent the telegram to the departments and localities to deploy the response to storm No. 10 and the next flood and rain events (In which Binh Dinh province banned the sea from 5PM on Nov, 03 ; Phu Yen province banned the sea from 9AM on Nov, 04 ; Khanh Hoa province banned the sea from 11AM on Nov, 04 ).

The localities shall direct the forces to continue overcoming the consequences of rain and storms, supporting people to repair their houses, restore traffic and power grids, check and ensure reservoir safety; check critical areas in danger of flash floods, landslides; statistics and assessment of damage; ready to response to storms.

VII. NEXT STEPS

Continue to strictly implement the direction of the Prime Minister and the Telegram No. 35/CD-TW dated November 2, 2020 of the CCNDPC and the VINASARCOM for actively responseto storm No. 10. Closely monitor storm developments and floods, promptly issue warning messages, forecasts close to the most realistic developments in places with high risk of flash floods, landslides, etc; continueto notify and control ships, especially ships in dangerous areas; cargo ships and passenger ships are anchored at estuaries, instruct to moor on the wharf to ensure the safety of people and vehicles. Check and guide the reinforcement and movement of cages, evacuation of people in dangerous areas and implementation of measures to ensure safety for people and property, tourists on islands and coastal areas, rafts, cages, aquaculture zones, riverside, stream, downstream residential areas, dams that are prone to flash floods, landslides; low-lying areas are in danger of deep flooding, separation and isolation. To be ready for forces and means to promptly carry out the response and rescue work whenneeded. Continue recoveringafter thetyphôn No. 9; support people repair their houses, clean the environment, prevent epidemics, restore production and stabilize their lives, be ready to respond to storms and floods after storms; To restore the power system, before turning on the power again, it is necessary to notify agencies and people to avoid accidents. Operate and ensure safety of works and downstream of irrigation and hydropower dams, especially small dams and critical dams; implementing measures to ensure safety for the system of river and sea dikes, works to prevent natural disasters and landslides, especially critical points and incidents occurring during the typhoon No. 9 and the last rains floods events. Organize to be on duty strictly, closely monitor the developments of storms and regularly report to the CCNDPCand VINASARCOM./.

The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee For Natural Disaster Prevention and Control