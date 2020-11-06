Flash Report on Natural Disaster Risk Management on November 03, 2020

I. DISASTER SITUATION

1. Emergency storm news in the South China Sea (which Viet Nam calls Bien Dong Sea) (storm No. 10)

At 4 AM on November 04, the location of the storm’s eye was at latitude 14.6 degrees North; longitude 113.8 East, about 320km to the Southeast of the Hoang Sa archipelago. The maximum speed wind near the center of storm was category 8, gust at category 10.

It is forecast that in the next 24 hours, the storm will head Southwest, with speed of 10km per hour. By 4AM on November 05, the storm's eye was about latitude 13.9 north; longitude 111.4 East, about 230km to the East from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa provinces. The maximum wind speed near the center of storms is category 8-9, gust at category 11.

Storm danger zone in the South China Sea in the next 24 hours (strong winds from category 6 or higher, gust from category 8 or higher): from latitude 12.0 to 16.5 North; west maridian of longitude 116.0 East.

Level of natural disaster risk caused by storm: level 3.

2. Rain situation

Rainy day (7PM on Nov, 02 to 7PM on Nov, 03): The Central provinces scattered with small and moderate rain (common rainfall below 10mm), some stations have higher rainfall such as: Kim Son (Ha Tinh) 21mm, Lam Thuy (Quang Binh) 21mm, Ta Long Reservoir (Quang Tri) 20mm, Hoa My Lake (Thua Thien Hue) 25mm, Ba Vinh (Quang Ngai) 33mm.

Night rain (7PM on Nov, 03 to 7AM on Nov, 04): scattered all the country with small rain of less than 20 mm, some stations have higher rainfall such as: Dong Hai (Bac Lieu) 29 mm; A Luoi (Thua Thien Hue) 29mm.

3. Flood warning news on rivers from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands Region

From November 05-07, in the provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri experienced torrential in some places with the total common rainfall is 100-200mm / time.

On rivers from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands, a flood will occure; flood peaks upstream of rivers in Ha Tinh, rivers from Quang Binh to Thua Thien Hue, Khanh Hoa are at the warning level 1-2, there are rivers above the warning level 2; rivers from Quang Nam to Phu Yen, Kon Tum, Gia Lai have the potential to reach the warning level 2-3, some rivers above the warning level 3.

High risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, floods in low-lying areas, riverside and urban areas in provinces from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and Central Highlands.

Warning on the level of natural disaster risk caused by flood, flash flood, landslide, inundation: Level 2.

II. SHIPS, AQUACULTURE, CULTIVATION

1. Ships

According to report No. 702 / BC-CQTT of the standing agency of the Viet Nam Border Defense, as of 4PM on November 3, 2020:

Already announced, calculated, and instructed 49,884vehicles / 232,118people, about the progress and direction of storm No. 10 to actively move or avoid of danger areas.

There are 10 vehicles / 80 crew members (Binh Dinh: 08 vehicles / 60 employees; Tien Giang02vehicles / 20 employees) in the dangerous area have received information and are moving to avoid storms.

(Report 703/BC-CQTT dated 11/04/2020, currently there are no longer ships operating in the dangerous area)

According to the report of the Ministry of Transport dated November 3, 2020, in the area from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan, there are 1,202 means of transport are anchoring and sheltering in seaport waters (342 ships; 860 inland watercraft) . The Ministry of Transport issued the telegram to direct the port authorities to keep in touch and guide ships to avoid storms.

2. Aquaculture

Aquaculture provinces from Quang Ngai - Khanh Hoa have directed reinforcement, relocation and implementation of measures to ensure safety against storms:

Number of cages: 175,253 cages and rafts, especially in two provinces: Phu Yen (81,177), Khanh Hoa (91,225).

Total area: 11,967 ha, especially in 02 provinces: Phu Yen (2,628), Khanh Hoa (3,779).

The provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa have received the telegraph to direct and organize inspection teams to guide the consolidation and relocation. Phu Yen moved and reinforced cages before 6PM on November 4, 2020; Khanh Hoa completed on November 5.

3. Cultivation

According to the report of the Department of Crop Production, the production situation in the South Central Coast (From Da Nang to Binh Thuan) and the Central Highlands:

Summer-autumn rice: harvested basically.

Seasonal rice: 148,410 ha have been harvested, 110,904 ha has not been harvested (51,523 ha South Central Coast, 59,381 ha Central Highlands), of which 45,949 hahas come the harvest time (South Central Coast 10,504 ha, Central Highlands 35,445ha).

Provinces are directing to speed up the harvesting, try to complete before the storm hits.

III. RESERVOIRS, DAMS SITUATION

1. Reservoir situation

a) Irrigation reservoirs

According to the Directorate of Water Resources, by 5PM on November 3, 2020, the reservoir situation in the provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa was as follows:

Reservoirs with full water valves: 17 reservoirs (Nghe An: 02, Ha Tinh: 02, Thua Thien Hue: 11, Quang Nam: 02).

The reservoirs are discharging: 08 reservoirs: Ke Go 100m3 / s, Ngan Truoi 145m3 / s (Ha Tinh); Ta Trach 321m3 / s (Thua Thien Hue); Khe Tan 30m3 / s, Thach Ban 15m3 / s (Quang Nam); Dinh Binh 272m3 / s, Hon Lap 6m3 / s, Thuan Ninh 5m3 / s (Binh Dinh).

North Central Region: 55 reservoirs damaged; 41 reservoirs are under construction.

South Central Region: 26 reservoirs damaged, 32 reservoirs are under construction.

The Central Highlands region: 41 reservoirs were damaged; 43 reservoirs are under construction.

b) Hydropower reservoirs

According to the flash report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 4: There are 202 reservoirs updated with information, the flow of hydropower reservoirs in the regions of the Northern, South-East, North Central Coast, Central Highlands, Central Coast: increased, the reservoirs operate normally, specifically (discharge/flow to the reservoirs (m3 / s) the river basins affected by typhoon No. 9 are as follows:

The Central Highlands region: 21reservoirs operate and regulate over spillways, discharge / flow to the lake (m3 / s): Ialy: 77/477; Se san 3: 32/510; Se San 4a: 195/660; Ayun Thuong: 28/54; Ayun Trung: 20/55; H’chan: 33/60; H’Mun: 20/53; Ia Grai 1: 60/89; Ia Grai 2: 43/56; Ia Grai 3: 30/70; DakSrong 3A: 269/385; DakSrong 3B: 200/390; Drrayal 1: 108/203; Krong Hnang: 6/33; Bao Loc: 10/51; Pleikrong: 53/249; Dak Rtih 1: 15/68; Dak Rtih 2: 8/78; Dak Sin 1: 6/17; Dak Rung 1: 7/22;

South Central Coast Region: 13reservoirs operating through the spillway, discharge / flow to the reservoirs (m3 / s): Song Tranh 2: 245/257; Song Bung 2: 102/68; Song Bung 4: 165/245, A Vuong: 222/70; Dak Mi 4a: 239/128; Song Bung 4A: 347/517; Song Bung 5: 338/538; Song Bung 6: 463/735; Dak Pring: 42/70; Za Hung: 42/96; Vinh Son A: 21/28; Vinh Son 5: 14/69; Ba Ha River: 400/805.

2. The dike situation

According to the flash report No. 444 / BC-QLDD dated November 3 of the Department of Dyke Management, the total incidents of dykes and embankments due to the effects of storm 9 and floods were 11 incidents (an increase of 01 incident compared to the report November 2: Kenh Low dyke, Hung Dao commune, Hung Nguyen district, Nghe An province (the dyke below grade III) has a long vertical crack of about 10m, water overflows about 1.1km).

IV. DAMAGE AND RECOVERY OF STORM No. 9

1. Damage caused by typhoon No. 9 (as of 7 on November 4, 2020)

a) About people

83 dead and missing people, of which:

39 dead (increased 06 people: Nghe An 02, Quang Nam 04 compared with the report dated November 2), specifically: Nghe An 10; Quang Nam 27 (South Tra My 17, North Tra My 01, Phuoc Son 09); Gia Lai 01; Dak Lak 01.

Missing: 44 people (down 4 people in Quang Nam compared to the report dated November 2), of which: Quang Nam 20 (Nam Tra My 15, Phuoc Son 04, Hiep Duc 01); Binh Dinh 23, Kon Tum 01.

(Maintaining a force of 1,539 people and 71 vehicles of all kinds to help localities in search and rescue and overcoming consequences in Nam Tra My and Phuoc Son districts, Quang Nam province, during the day four more bodies were found in Phuoc Son. ).

b) Traffic

According to the Quick Report of the Ministry of Transport as of 22:00 on November 3, 2020, the national highways in the region still have a number of points of traffic congestion, in which:

Highway 15 Quang Binh: At Underground Km562 + 200 water has withdrawn, traffic is normal.

National highway 12A: At location Km136 + 950-Km137 + 450, landslide causes road slippage from 15:00 on October 28, 2020.

National highway 9B: Section Km79 + 00-Km83 has many landslides, landslides causing traffic congestion.

Ho Chi Minh road (West branch): Quang Binh section (Km0 - Km162); The section from Km30 + 530 - Km63 + 840 has 03 landslides; at Km74 + 240, there will be a positive slide (passed by motorbikes).

c) Inundation

(as of 7:00 on November 4), 310 households were still inundated in Nghe An (Vinh 10 city, riverside in Hung Loi commune, Hung Thinh district, Hung Nguyen district 300 households)

d) Restoration of the grid electricity:

As of November 4, electricity restored and supplied to 164 communes (an increase of 25 communes compared to the report on November 2). Currently, 26 communes have lost electricity in 2 provinces, including: Quang Nam 9, Quang Ngai 17.

e) Number of houses damaged not yet restored: 252 houses (Quang Binh 200, Da Nang 07, Binh Dinh 40, Kon Tum 05). Currently people are staying at relatives' homes; Only 18 households in Ban Sat, Truong Son commune, Quang Ninh district, Quang Binh province are living in temporary houses built by the army.

g) Schools: Currently, the provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa have overcome the damaged schools and let students go to school normally.

h) Market: According to the current report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the supply and production of goods and construction materials in the affected areas has been restored, with no major changes.

V. RESPONSE TO STORM NO. 10

1. At Central

On November 3, 2020, the Ministries of Transport, National Defense, Public Security, Industry and Trade had power to focus on responding to typhoon No. 10 and floods in the central provinces.

The Office of the Commission for Pre-PSC and TKCN has report No. 548 / BC-VP dated November 3, 2020: force ready to respond to newspaper No. 10: 64,517 people (Army: 27,122; reserve force 11,393 Militia: 25,842, other forces 160); Vehicles: 1,718 (car 922, special vehicle 88, ship 64, canoe 633, aircraft 11).

The General Department of Water Resources has the Power Company No. 2075 / CĐ-TCTL-QLCT dated November 3, 2020, directing the safety of the project, preventing flooding caused by typhoon effects No. 10

The General Department of Fisheries has the telegram No. 07 / CD-TCTS-KN dated November 2, 2020, directing the Fisheries Departments of the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan to ensure safety.

Vietnam Television Station, Radio Voice of Vietnam and central and local news agencies continuously update warnings and guide people to cope with floods and storms.

2. At Local

The People's Committee of Quang Nam province has issued Document No. 6459 / UBND-KTN dated November 3, 2020, directing the work of ensuring safety for forces participating in search and rescue.

People's Committees of provinces / cities: Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen send a telegram to the departments and localities to deploy the response to typhoon No. 10 and the situation of floods after storms held a meeting with the departments, districts and communes to thoroughly grasp the ship owners who are still in dangerous areas to direct the safety work, in case of violations, will be strictly sanctioned, prohibiting the sea from 17:00 on November 2; Phu Yen province prohibits the sea from 9:00 a.m. on November 4, 2020)

The localities shall direct the forces to continue overcoming the consequences of rain and storms, helping people to repair their houses, restore traffic and power grids, check and ensure reservoir safety; checking critical areas in danger of flash floods, landslides; statistics and assessment of damage; ready to cope with storms.

VI. NEXT STEPS

Continue to strictly implement the direction of the Prime Minister and the Official Telegram No. 35 / CD-TW dated November 2, 2020 of the Central Steering Committee on disaster prevention, the National Committee for incident and disaster response and TKCN for active storm response No. 10. Closely monitor the developments of storms, promptly promulgate warning boards, forecasts close to the actual developments, especially in areas where rescue and rescue forces are concentrated, where there are high risk of flash floods, landslides…; notice of control of vessels, especially ships in danger zone; Transport ships and non-vehicles are anchored at estuaries, instruct to moor on the wharf to ensure the safety of people and vehicles. Guiding the reinforcement and movement of cages, the readiness to evacuate people and the implementation of measures to ensure safety for people and property, tourists on islands, coastal areas, cages, farming areas. aquaculture, especially in two provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa, residential areas along rivers, streams, downstream of the lake, dams are at risk of flash floods, landslides; Low-lying areas are in danger of deep flooding, separation and isolation. Gathering ready forces and means to promptly deploy the response and rescue work when the situation arises. To continue the work of overcoming the consequences of storm No. 9 and flood after the storm; Ensure absolute safety for forces participating in search and rescue; Help people repair their houses, clean the environment, prevent epidemics, restore production and stabilize their lives, be ready to respond to storms and rain after storms; To restore the power system, before turning the power back on, it is necessary to notify agencies and people to avoid accidents. Operate and ensure safety of works and downstream of irrigation and hydropower dams, especially small dams and critical dams; Implement measures to ensure safety for the system of river and sea dikes, works to prevent natural disasters and landslides, especially critical points and incidents occurring during typhoon No. 9 and rains past floods. The Standing Office of the Steering Committee strengthens the task of being on duty, urging localities, especially Quang Nam and Quang Ngai to report on the situation of overcoming the consequences of rain and storm, and synthesize and report to the Steering Committee.

Organize to be on duty seriously, closely monitor the developments of storms and regularly report to the CCNDPC and VINASARCOM.

The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee For Natural Disaster Prevention and Control