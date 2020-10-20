Five million swamped by catastrophic floods in Vietnam

Kuala Lumpur/Hanoi/Geneva, October 20, 2020 – Red Cross is ramping up relief as catastrophic floods have affected five million people in central Vietnam.

At least 178,000 homes have been submerged in floodwaters that have also destroyed food crops. Close to 690,000 poultry and livestock have been killed or swept away.

Mdm. Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, President, Viet Nam Red Cross Society said: “These devastating floods are some of the worst we have seen in decades and they are dealing a staggering blow to the livelihoods of millions of people already reeling from hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Everywhere we look, homes, roads and infrastructure have been submerged. We’re doing our best to get immediate relief to people by boat, by air and on land, including food, safe water, tarpaulins and other essentials”.

Viet Nam Red Cross disaster response teams have been working alongside local authorities in all provinces to provide relief assistance as the floods and landslides worsen by the hour.

Christopher Rassi, Director of the Office of the Secretary General and acting Head of Country Cluster Delegation in Bangkok, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said: “We are seeing a deadly double disaster unfold before our eyes as these floods compound the difficulties caused by COVID-19. These floods are the last straw and will push millions of people further towards the brink of poverty.”

“Hundreds of thousands of people are in urgent need of emergency shelter, safe drinking water, food, and income support in the coming days and weeks to prevent a larger humanitarian crisis,” Mr. Rassi said.

The IFRC has released 297,349 Swiss Francs (US$ 324,853 approximately) to support Viet Nam Red Cross relief activities.

High-resolution photos can be downloaded here.

For more information or to arrange an interview, contact:

In Bangkok: Preeti Abraham, +66 61 412 3910, preeti.abraham@ifrc.org

In Kuala Lumpur: Antony Balmain, +60 12 230 8451, antony.balmain@ifrc.org

In Geneva: Matthew Cochrane, Mobile +41 79 251 80 39, matthew.cochrane@ifrc.org

About IFRC

IFRC is the world’s largest humanitarian network, comprising 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies working to save lives and promote dignity around the world.www.ifrc.org - Facebook - Twitter - YouTube