Five die in Hà Giang heavy rain

HÀ GIANG — Five people have been killed and two others injured in flooding in Hoàng Su Phì District, the northern mountainous Hà Giang Province on Tuesday, according to the latest report from the provincial authorities.

Meanwhile, heavy rains from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning have damaged hundreds of houses in Hà Giang City and Hoàng Su Phì and Vị Xuyên Districts and submerged most of the roads in the area and caused landslides on some national roads in Vị Xuyên District, which is blocking traffic.

Head of the Hà Giang Provincial People's Committee's Office, Nguyễn Mạnh Thắng said some areas had been isolated due to landslides. Two cars had been swept away into the Lô River. Authorities in Hà Giang City and some affected districts were gathering further reports on the damage.

The Hà Giang Provincial National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue reported that the rainwater level measured at 7am on July 21 in Hà Giang City was 220mm, and in Vị Xuyen District it was 286mm. Some areas in Hà Giang City were 1.2 metres underwater.

The Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on the same day sent an urgent document to all relevant provinces warning about the high risk of flash floods and landslides in Lai Châu, Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang, Cao Băng and Bắc Kạn provinces.

The committee asked sub-committees for disaster prevention and search and rescue in provinces to closely monitor the situation, and immediately evacuate residents in flooded areas to safe places.

Local authorities also need to clear the water flows, especially along streams, ponds and lakes that are at risk of flooding; implementing flood control plans on time.

The committee also asked provinces to organise patrols to review the preparation in case of disasters.

The steering committees for disaster prevention and search and rescue of provinces also need to notify investors of construction projects along rivers and streams about heavy rain and flooding so they can take measures to ensure safety for people, equipment and construction sites.

More heavy rains are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in Lai Châu, Lào Cai and Hà Giang provinces, according to the Central Steering Committee. — VNS