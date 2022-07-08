Final Evaluation Report: “Stand Up, Speak Out: Breaking the silence around gender based violence among ethnic minority communities in Northern Vietnam”, February 2022

CONTEXT

Violence against women is a global issue. Eliminating violence is one of the key priorities for countries worked to promote gender equality. The National study on violence against women in Vietnam in 2010 and 2019 1 showed that most violence against women is perpetrated by husbands/partners or acquaintances. Most cases are unreported to the authorities. Gender inequality is both an underlying cause and a consequence of violence against women – gender inequality is more common where women are undervalued compared to men and still experienced violence, which hampers women's empowerment.

The Vietnamese Government has implemented numerous programs and action plans on preventing and responding to gender based violence (GBV)/domestic violence,and has supported civil society organizations (CSOs) in implementing intervention projects on GBV. In such a general context, with the support of the European Union, the SUSO project implemented by CARE International in Vietnam and Light has been carried out in 4 communes: Muong Phang, Pa Khoang, Thanh Nua and Hua Thanh of Dien Bien province, which is a poor province in the socio-economic region with the highest density of poor population (MOLISA and other organizations, 2018), from March 2018 to January 2022, with the goal of breaking the silence around GBV among ethnic minority communities in Northern Vietnam.

This final evaluation report aims to assess the project’s impacts/outcomes and key lessons learned using the OECD/DAC criteria as the guideline. The specific objectives of this report are to:

(1) Assess the project relevance, coherence, effectiveness and the sustainability of which project results, components and impact given the actual capacity and motivations of project stakeholders at different levels.

(2) Assess the achievement of indicators as defined in the logframe and impacts that the project has created and contributed to at this stage.

(3) Draw out lessons and recommendations to inform similar and future programs of Care Vietnam, partners and local authorities.