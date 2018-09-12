Erosion hits hydropower plant after storm

NGHỆ AN – After days of heavy rain and flooding, serious erosion was discovered near Nậm Mô Hydropower Plant in Nghệ An Province, reported online newspaper vietnamplus.vn.

Debris settled in a large area about 50 metres from the base of the hydropower dam.

The plant, located in Tà Cạ Commune, Kỳ Sơn District, sustained some damage but is still operational. Many of the plant’s internal roads were destroyed by the flow of soil and rocks.

The huge volume of water that flowed into the dam during the sustained period of rain made the dam overflow, causing the erosion that damaged the surrounding areas.

Nguyễn Văn Trung, head of the plant’s generator operation section, said “the erosion is contained to the roads inside the plant and did not compromise the plant’s safety.”

“When the erosion was detected, we informed local authorities and nearby residents,” he said.

However, with the damaged roads so close to the dam, Trung told the paper nearby land could continue to flood and eventually harm the plant.

Nearby, serious erosion destroyed two houses. Trung said the roads in and out of the plant also sustained damage, making travel difficult.

The plant constructed a temporary road to ensure operations can continue.

Tà Cạ Commune People’s Committee chairman Vừ Vả Chá said there are 120 households in the area surrounding the power plant.

Erosion has become a more serious threat to the safety of the local people and could continue when the rains restart.

Nậm Mô Hydro-Power Plant opened in 2013 after three years of construction. It has two generators and a capacity of 18 megawatts. –VNS