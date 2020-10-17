Emergency Assistance to Viet Nam in Response to the Typhoon Disaster

Today, October 15, upon the request of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (plastic sheets, water purifiers) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Viet Nam in response to the damages caused by the recent typhoon.

Upon the request of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Viet Nam, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Viet Nam to meet its humanitarian needs.

[Reference]

In Viet Nam, continuous torrential rainfall across wide areas caused by the typhoon (Typhoon Linfa) which had landed the central region of the country on October 12 has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and much physical damage. According to the Government of Viet Nam, as of morning of October 15, 40 people died, 8 people have been missing, 585 houses were collapsed and 135,731 houses were damaged.