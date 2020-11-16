Electricity cut in 55 communes/wards as Vamco reaches Quang Binh this afternoon

VGP - Storm Vamco is moving northwestwards at speed of 15-20kph and is expected to hit the central province of Quang Binh in the next three hours before weaking to a tropical depression.

At 13:00

Vamco reached the northern part of Quang Binh Province, electricity was cut in 55 communes were cut.

In the nearby province of Quang Tri, electricity was also cut in 55 communes and wards of districts of Cam Lo, Vinh Linh, Gio Linh, Trieu Phong, Hang Lang, Dakrong and part of Dong Ha city.

In Thua Thien-Hue Province, the storm resulted in sea dyke landslide (250m) in Giang Hai Commune, Phu Long District.

At 11:00 am

This is the 13th storm to hit Viet Nam so far this year.

At least two residents in Quang Tri and three others in Quang Nam were reported to have been injured.

It is forecast that localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue will expect heavy to intense rains of 70-150mm.

According to local authorities of Quang Binh Province, more than 10,000 households with 33,019 residents had been evacuated and as many as 6,564 fishing vessels had sought safe shelter ahead of the storm.