Eight provinces to enjoy extended flood resilience assistance

HÀ NỘI — Eight central coastal provinces will continue enjoying assistance in constructing storm- and flood-resilient homes for poor households under Decision No. 48, the Ministry of Construction (MOC) announced.

The MOC said the Green Climate Fund (GCF) would help implement the projects in five provinces – Thanh Hoá, Quảng Bình, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam and Quảng Ngãi – by 2021. For the provinces of Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, and Bình Định, the due date is 2020.

To effectively implement Decision no. 48, the MOC has asked provincial authorities to carefully select households based on their eligibility to receive support and to make detailed annual plans on policy implementation to report to the MOC, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Localities have also been asked to mobilise local funds to build houses and work with Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to grant loans to households. The localities are considering building houses for people not living along the coast but still exposed to natural disasters.

In addition, provinces were asked to allocate a portion of their local budget for the implementation of the assistance policy and to collaborate with local banks regarding social policies to offer preferential loans for the construction of flood-resilient houses.

Households in the five provinces chosen to receive support under the Green Climate Fund project will enjoy an assistance of US$1,700 each.

In preparation for the coming storm and flood season, provincial authorities have been asked to release a list of high-risk areas to help identify households in need of support. — VNS