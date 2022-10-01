Disrupting harm in Viet Nam [Snapshot]: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse [EN/VI]

DH Viet Nam report in English and Vietnamese and press brief.

New report reveals that only a third of internet-using children in Viet Nam received information on how to stay safe online

A new report released today by ECPAT, INTERPOL, and UNICEF Office of Research - Innocenti, found that children in Viet Nam are being subjected to online sexual abuse and exploitation, but are not reporting it.

The majority of the children who said they had been subjected to online sexual abuse and exploitation in the survey did not disclose the abuse to anyone or confided only in a friend. Very few children said they told a caregiver and/or an official channel, such as the police or a helpline. It is likely that children may be reluctant to speak openly about a largely sensitive subject. However, the report reveals that children are at risk of online sexual exploitation and abuse in Viet Nam. Children face multiple risks online; 23% of internet-using children aged 12-17 who participated in the survey said that they had accidently viewed sexual images or videos online in the past year. Additionally, 5% had been sent unwanted sexual images.