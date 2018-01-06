Dengue Situation Update 533, 2 January 2018

Update on the Dengue situation in the Western Pacific Region

Northern Hemisphere

Cambodia

As of 26 December 2017, a total of 3,195 suspected dengue cases were reported in 2017. The total number of reported dengue cases, including dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome was lower than the 3 year-threshold of the same period from 2014-2016 (Figure 1).

China (no update)

During November 2017, there were 765 cases of dengue reported in China in 2017. The number of reported cases was lower than the previous month and follows historical trends (Figure 2).

Lao PDR

As of 22 December, there were 11,039 cases of dengue with 14 deaths reported in Lao PDR in 2017, with 28 cases with no deaths reported in epi week 51. There has been a declining trend for over 3 months. Compared to the same time period during the previous five years, dengue remains below alert level (Figure 3).

Malaysia

In week 51, 2017 (from 17 to 23 December 2017), 1,050 dengue cases were reported, which was an increase of 6.6% compared to week 50 (Figure 4). As of week 51, the cumulative number of dengue cases in 2017 was 82,840 with 171 deaths compared to 100,028 cases with 231 deaths during the same period in 2016.

Philippines (no update)

A total of 117,654 dengue cases including 657 deaths were reported nationwide from 1 January to 4 November, 2017. This number is 38.6% lower (191,714) than that for the same period in 2016.

Singapore

As of 23 December 2017, there were 2,689 dengue cases reported in Singapore since January 2017. This is lower than the number of reported cases during the same period since 2012. During week 51, there were 51 cases of dengue fever reported and the number of reported cases in 2017 remains lower than that reported for the same time period in the previous 5 years (Figure 6).

Viet Nam

As of 24 December 2017, there were 183,287 cases of dengue reported in Viet Nam including 32 deaths. During week 51, there were 1,844 cases reported and two deaths. This was a 20% reduction compared to week 50 when 2,306 cases and no deaths were reported. Although the cumulative number of cases is much higher than in previous years, there is now a consistent downward trend.

Southern Hemisphere

Australia

As of 30 December, there were 1,030 cases of dengue virus infection reported in Australia in 2017.

There were 26 cases reported in December. The number of cases reported is lower than that reported during the same period in previous years (2012-2016) (Figure 8).

Pacific Islands Countries and Areas

French Polynesia (no update)

During weeks 47 and 48, there were 9 confirmed dengue cases reported. Among these, 7 cases (78%) were confirmed as DENV-1 infection.

New Caledonia (no update)

As of 13 December 2017, 4,421 dengue cases were reported in 2017. There has been a downward trend in the number of reported cases since week 16 (Figure 10).