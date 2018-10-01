01 Oct 2018

Damrey response in central Vietnam

The Damrey typhoon in central Vietnam in late 2017 left over 4 million people in need of emergency assistance. Over 134 thousand houses were damaged, of which more than 3,500 were completely destroyed.
Occurring right before the APEC Summit, the disaster drew immediate attention from international media and leaders, resulting in quick responses from the Vietnamese and other governments to a few worst affected provinces.
Despite attracting less media attention, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam provinces were also severely affected.
Thousands of people faced a lack of food, water-borne diseases and a lack of support for livelihood recovery. With funding from the Australian government, CARE provided assistance in these two provinces to meet the people’s immediate needs and support their livelihood recovery

