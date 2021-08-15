COVID-19: Switzerland sends 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Vietnam

Switzerland is helping Vietnam to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Swiss Humanitarian Aid is sending 30 ventilators, 500,000 antigen tests and 280,000 medical face masks to the country, which has been hit hard by the virus. The consignment includes 5 million francs' worth of relief supplies.

In view of the precarious public health situation in Vietnam, the Confederation has decided to support the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 13 tonnes of relief supplies are being delivered, with the Armed Forces Pharmacy providing 30 ventilators and the Federal Office of Public Health providing 500,000 antigen tests and 280,000 medical face masks. It has already been ensured that the supplies will not be needed by the Swiss population.

A cargo plane took off from Zurich today for Ho Chi Minh City, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Vietnam. There, the equipment will be handed over to the Vietnamese health authorities by the Swiss consul general. The Swiss embassy in Vietnam is in close contact with all actors involved in this relief operation.

This is the eighth time in four months that Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is part of the FDFA, has sent relief supplies abroad to combat the pandemic. This year, the Confederation has already sent relief supplies including ventilators, oxygen concentrators and medical protective equipment to Thailand (28 July), Indonesia (24 July), Tunisia (16 July), Mongolia (12 July), Sri Lanka (7 June), Nepal (21 May) and India (6 May). Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Switzerland has been continuously monitoring developments in the global public health situation and is ready to provide as much support as it can upon request.

