Viet Nam
COVID-19 Planning: Viet Nam
Attachments
Priority Action Planning Guidance
Identify rural hospitals and clinics with little to no capacity to manage a surge in patients, including those with severe respiratory intervention requirements.
Identify contingency treatment sites and resources to support remote communities and areas with low resilience.
Assess the suitability of exposure prevention and remediation protocols in order to avoid staffing impacts, particularly in areas with high population density.
Assess medical system dependence on nondomestic commodities, equipment and supplies, and expand multi-stakeholder engagement (NGO, private sector, int’l partners, etc.) to fill gaps.