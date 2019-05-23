23 May 2019

Climate change adaption set as IFAD’s priority in its next decade to Việt Nam

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 22 May 2019 View Original

HÀ NỘI — Mobilisation of private investment in rural areas, micro finance for women and smart climate change adaption are the three top priorities for the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Việt Nam, its associate vice president, Donal Brown, said.

IFAD came to Việt Nam in 1993 in the early stages of đổi mới.

It has since supported 15 projects in 11 provinces, directly benefiting nearly 750,000 households. Of their total cost of US$565.4 million, IFAD provided $377.5 million in the form of loans.

IFAD’s current strategy includes deepening institutional and policy reforms at the provincial level, building capacity among poor farming households and adapting to the effects of climate change, especially in rural areas, home of 70 per cent of the Vietnamese population.

Thomas Rath, its country director, said: “Our programme in Việt Nam is not only about finance, rural transformation and innovation. It is also and really about people. IFAD is a people-centred organisation. We invest in rural people while focusing on activities that have the greatest impact on residual poverty in rural areas.”

Deputy Minister of Finance Huỳnh Quang Hải hailed IFAD’s contributions to Việt Nam’s poverty fight but said much remains to be done.

“Việt Nam and the Vietnamese people attach importance to and cherish the co-operation with IFAD. We are willing to continue our … joint efforts with IFAD to eliminate poverty and accelerate agriculture development in the country.

“Based on our initial joint success, it is very important for us to replicate and scale up interventions, models and practices which have proven effective and impactful in 11 provinces.

“It is equally important to encourage more women to join the development process and leave no one behind.”

IFAD is now carrying out several projects related to sustainable development, commodity (not clear)-oriented poverty reduction, climate change adaption, and commercial smallholder support in the provinces of Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Hà Giang, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Bắc Kạn, and Cao Bằng. — VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.