China, Vietnam - Tropical Depression CEMPAKA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, AHA Centre, Xinhua) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2021)
- On 23 July at 0.00 UTC, Tropical Depression CEMPAKA's centre was located approximately 20 km south of Cam Pha (Quang Ninh Province, north-east Vietnam) and 140 km south-west of Fangchenggang City (Guangxi Region, south-western China), with maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h.
- Transport disruptions have been reported in southern Guangxi. CEMPAKA is forecast to weaken as it continues south over the Gulf of Tonkin.
- Warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued for northern and north-eastern areas of Vietnam and heavy rainfall is also forecast for western Henan Island (China).