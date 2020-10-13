China, Vietnam, Laos - Tropical Storm NANGKA (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, VNDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2020)

Tropical Storm NANGKA is moving west-northwest over the South China Sea towards Hainan Island (southeastern China). On 13 October at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 260 km south-east of Haikou City (Hainan Province), with maximum sustained wind of 74 km/h. NANGKA is forecast to continue west-northwest and to make landfall over the eastern coast of Hainan Island on the late morning of 13 October very close to Qinghai City. After that, it will approach the eastern coast of Thanh Hóa Province (northeastern Vietnam) on 14 October, approximately 600 km north of where Tropical Storm LINFA made landfall on 11 October. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over southeastern China, including Hainan Island, on 13 October and over the northeastern coast of Vietnam on 14 October. The China Meteorological Administration issued an Orange Typhoon Warning for Hainan Island and a Blue Typhoon Warning for Guangxi Region.