Children to be protected from natural disasters related to water

HÀ NỘI — A launch ceremony on preventing disasters related to water for children and students during flood season was held on Sunday in the northern province of Hòa Bình.

The ceremony was held by the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Representatives from 18 provinces and cities attended the event.

Trần Quang Hoài, deputy director of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and general director of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, asked provinces and cities to enact more practical measures because the number of children drowning had increased recently, especially with flood season coming.

Authorities at different levels must work to put in place short-term and long-term measures to minimise risks for children, he said.

Ranna Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam, appreciated the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Hòa Bình authorities in organising the event right after the National Week for Disaster Prevention and Control 2019 was launched in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on May 14.

Flowers applauded Việt Nam’s efforts and preparations in coping with natural disasters, because every dollar invested in prevention could help save seven dollars in disaster recovery.

UNICEF proposed that child-centred disaster risk reduction activities should be inserted into provincial, district and commune plans.

UNICEF committed to continue working with localities in reducing the effects of natural disasters.

At the ceremony, the Hòa Bình People’s Committee and the Hòa Bình Hydropower Company presented VNĐ450 million (US$19,200) to different districts in the province to install nine smart swimming pools for children. — VNS