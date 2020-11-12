Canada helps flood-hit residents in Ha Tinh, Quang Tri

VGP – The Canadian Government will provide CAD 555,300 (or US$426,000) through CARE Canada and Oxfam-Québec to directly support 32,000 flood-hit residents in the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Tri.

The aid, valid for six months, focuses on improving the capacity of ensuring food security, residence, water resource and sanitation system for local people in these two provinces where seriously affected by serve floods and heavy rains over the recent days.

CARE Canada and Oxfam-Québec, members of Canada’s Humanitarian Coalition, are present at 154 nations all over the world.

Over the recent 25 years, Canada has contributed more than CAD1.5 billion to support Viet Nam in poverty reduction and development in line with the Southeast Asian nation’s prioritized strategy.

An estimated 1.5 million people have been affected by torrential rains, widespread flooding, and landslides triggered by five consecutive storms that have hit central Viet Nam in the past month.

As of October 28, more than 200 people had been killed or reported missing, almost 390,000 houses had been flooded, and more than 300,000 families had been evacuated, according to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

By Thuy Dung