Broken dam inundates Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu villages

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Hundreds of households in Phú Mỹ Town in southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province were flooded due to a broken dam on Monday.

The Giao Kèo dam was breached due to rising water levels caused by heavy downpours on Sunday and Monday. The waist-high water swept away animals and crops.

Nguyễn Ngọc Pha, a resident of Tóc Tiên Commune, said that he lost 70 tonnes of fish, mainly basa weighing 3kg each.

Nearly 200 chickens and ducks belonging to nearby resident Bùi Kim Điểm were also swept away, and houses have been damaged.

Trần Đình Ơn, chairman of Chau Pha Commune’s People’s Committee, said that 30ha of paddy fields and 5ha of farm produce had been destroyed in the villages of Suối Tre and Tân Lễ.

According to local residents, cracks in the dam were reported to local authorities last year but no action was taken.

The water was on us so quickly that we could do nothing to save our crops and animals, said resident Điểm.

The local road connecting Tóc Tiên and Châu Pha communes has been heavily flooded.

Authorities are waiting for the water to recede to assess the total damage. — VNS