Belgium offers financial assistance to residents affected by natural disasters in central province

VGP - The Embassy of Belgium and the Food Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on December 29 jointly held a cash handover ceremony to support vulnerable smallholder farming households impacted by recent floods in Quang Binh province, central Viet Nam.

Through the FAO Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA), the Government of Belgium contributed US$300 000 to FAO to assist 1,273 smallholder farming households (5,473 people) to the recovery of the livestock production in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces. The support is in the form of cash transfers and each affected household receives support to purchase livestock breeders, feed and other farming supplies.

Since October 2020, the central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged heavy rains in association with three tropical storms that made landfall as well as typhoons. The combined storms have caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides, severely damaging crops and livestock of the farmers.

“It is very important that small holder farmer families, who lost their livestock, can resume their income activities as soon as possible after the flooding, to avoid that these families risk poverty and food insecurity. And that is exactly the ambition of Belgium's donation through the FAO Emergency fund. With today's cash transfers we hope to give the farmer families the necessary quick support to overcome the impact of the floods.” said Ivo Hooghe, Chargé d’affaires of the Belgian Embassy.

The project has been working closely with the Provincial Red Cross Chapter to select the beneficiaries. The cash is channelled through the province’s Post Office to deliver to the selected beneficiaries.

“This support is vital to help farmers get back on their feet to not only rebuild and recover, but to safeguard their livelihoods and food security,” said Rana Flowers, FAO Representative ad interim in

On the occasion of the ceremony, a short meeting was held between FAO and the Belgian Embassy representatives, leader of Quang Binh People’s Committee and representatives from relevant provincial departments to discuss the scope for further support.

From being long standing partners in development cooperation, Belgium and Vietnam have been maturing bilateral ties in different sectors. This immediate action is an occasion for Belgium to reiterate its support towards sustainable development, and to continue its support for Vietnam to respond effectively to the challenges of climate change./.