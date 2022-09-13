Australia and Vietnam today reaffirmed their strong partnership during the Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra.

The visit, by Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, is the first visit to Australia by a Vietnamese minister since 2019.

Australia and Vietnam are strong partners and friends. Our relationship is underpinned by close economic and trade links, our growing peacekeeping relationship, and longstanding people-to-people ties.

We share a commitment to ASEAN centrality and a strategic interest in maintaining a region which is peaceful, stable and prosperous, in which sovereignty is respected.

Australia and Vietnam have supported each other throughout the pandemic. In this spirit, Australia will provide Vietnam with a further 4.2 million adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses, in addition to the 22.2 million doses delivered to date.

Foreign Minister Son and I had warm and productive discussions about how we can further expand our Strategic Partnership. We also discussed ways to strengthen our climate change cooperation as both countries work towards meeting our commitments to net zero emissions by 2050.

Australia and Vietnam will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. Throughout 2023 we will reflect on our relationship and look forward to what we can achieve together.

